This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock price is up 10% on huge volumes; details

The stock price of Coffee Day Enterprises is trading at its highest level since September 2024. It has zoomed 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹21.38 touched on February 24, 2025.

coffee day

Coffee Day Enterprises is the holding company for Coffee Day group, promoted by V GSiddhartha.

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises share price today: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises hit a 10-month high of ₹39.86, as the scrip rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 82,438 at 9:52 AM.
 
The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. A combined 4.34 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
The stock price of Restaurants Company is trading at its highest level since September 2024. It has zoomed 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹21.38 touched on February 24, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹54.43 on July 26, 2024.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 

Dolly Khanna buys over 1% stake in Coffee Day Enterprises 

 
Investor Dolly Khanna has bought over 1 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).
 
According to a shareholding pattern filed by Coffee Day Enterprises on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, reveals that Dolly Khanna held 3.28 million shares or 1.55 per cent holding in the company at the end of Q1FY26. However, Dolly Khanna held nil or less than 1 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises at the end of March 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.

Dolly Khanna held over 1 per cent holding in other listed companies that include GHCL, Prakash Industries, Polyplex Corporation, Talbros Automotive and Zuari Industries.

Disclosures of defaults on payments of interest/repayment of principal amount

 
Coffee Day Enterprises has reported a total default of ₹425.38 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and unlisted debt securities as NCDs and NCRPS as on March 31, 2025. Coffee Day Enterprises, which is paring its debts through asset resolution, in a regulatory update, said "the delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis".
 
Due to default in repayment of interest and principal to the lenders, the lenders have sent “loan recall” notices to the Company as well as initiated legal disputes. In view of the loan recall notices, legal disputes and pending onetime settlement with the lenders, the company has not recognised interest from April 2021, Coffee Day Enterprises had said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS
 
Meanwhile, on May 29, 2025, in March 2025 quarter results explanatory notes, Coffee Day Enterprises said the company has entered into settlement agreement with Credit opportunities India Pte Ltd and India Special situation Scheme-I (debenture holders of the company) to settle loan at ₹205 crore in three tranches.  CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS
 

About Coffee Day Enterprises 

 
Coffee Day Enterprises is the holding company for Coffee Day group, promoted by V GSiddhartha. The key companies of the group are –Coffee Day Global Limited (coffee business), Sical Logistics Limited (integrated logistics), Tanglin Development Limited (real estate), Way2Wealth (financial services) and Coffee Day Hotels and Resorts Limited (Hospitality).
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Coffee Day Enterprises stock market trading Market trends Dolly Khanna share market BSE Sensex Nifty50

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

