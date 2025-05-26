Monday, May 26, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shorter Indian bonds set to gain further on RBI's record dividend payout

Shorter Indian bonds set to gain further on RBI's record dividend payout

The yield on the five-year note has declined more than 50 basis points since April 1, outpacing the 33 basis-point decline on the 10-year note

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar
  India’s shorter-tenor bonds are set to extend their outperformance as analysts expect the central bank’s record dividend payout will further boost the cash surplus in the banking system. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India approved a record dividend payout of ₹2.69 trillion ($32 billion) on Friday. This payout is expected to boost liquidity for lenders as the government utilizes the funds for expenditure. Nomura Holdings Inc. anticipates the yield curve to steepen further, with the spread between 5-year and 10-year government bonds likely widening to around 50 basis points from the current 34 basis points.
 
“We expect this steepening trend to continue, and prefer to be long five-year bonds,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia rates (ex-China) at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore.
 

Also Read

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Indian bond yields stable after record state debt sale, RBI purchase

Stock markets, Indian markets

Global funds pile into Indian bonds even as they exit local equities

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's rate cut outlook drives investors to bet on Indian bonds gain

Bonds

Banks' infra bond funding to turn expensive as investors seek high returns

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Bond market overlooks Budget, eyes rate cuts to offset higher borrowings

 
Indian shorter-maturity bonds have outperformed longer notes on expectations a large dividend payout will likely prompt the RBI to cut down on its open-market debt purchases, which have focused mainly on longer-duration securities. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd. now expects additional purchases of ₹1.6 trillion to be pushed back to the fiscal second half.
 
The yield on the five-year note has declined more than 50 basis points since April 1, outpacing the 33 basis-point decline on the 10-year note. 
 
Still, not all are convinced that the outperformance will extend. Bandhan AMC Ltd.’s head of fixed income Suyash Choudhary predicts the steepening may have run its course and the duration segment may relatively perform better. 
 
Banking liquidity swung to a surplus of ₹1.6 trillion as of Friday, from a deficit of as much as ₹3.3 trillion earlier in the year, driven by the RBI’s debt purchases that have exceeded its Covid-era levels.
 
The dividend payout will push core liquidity, which includes the government’s cash balances, to a Rs five-trillion-surplus, according to Nomura. 
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off highs, up 480pts; Nifty at 25k; JSW Steel up 2% on SC verdict

Infrastructure

This smallcap infra stock zooms 50% thus far in May; hits record high

IPO

Aegis Vopak IPO sees muted response; subscription lags at 7%, GMP 6%

JSW steel

JSW Steel shares rise as SC orders status quo on Bhushan Power liquidation

Asian markets, stock market trading

RateGain Travel share pops 6% on healthy Q4 results; check key numbers here

Topics : Indian bonds Bonds bond market RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon