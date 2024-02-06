Sensex (    %)
                        
Should you buy or sell Nifty PSU or Pvt Banks? Here's what charts recommend

According to Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst, the Nifty PSU index is current exhibiting a range-bound pattern; whereas Pvt Bank seems weak.

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

Tactical Trading Strategies for Financial Indices: Navigating Trends and Breakouts

Nifty Financial Services Index
Last close: 20,316

The Nifty Financial Services Index, currently at 20,315.85, reflects a near-term downtrend on charts. However, a strategic silver lining emerges as support is anticipated around the 20,000 and 19,550 levels.

Traders are advised to closely monitor the index around these levels, as they present opportune moments for strategic entries. The suggested trading strategy is to buy the index and its constituents when trading in proximity to the identified support zones.

This approach aligns with the broader market dynamics and provides a favorable risk-reward ratio for short to medium-term positions.

Nifty PSU Bank Index
Last close: 6,582

The Nifty PSU Bank Index is currently engaged in a range-bound trading pattern, oscillating between 6,655 and 6,455. A close above or below this range is set to act as a directional trigger.

In the event of a breach below the lower limit at 6,455, support levels at 6,065 and 5,890 become focal points on the charts.

Conversely, a decisive close above 6,655 signals potential upward momentum, with resistance at 7,050.

Traders are advised to exercise patience and await a clear breakout before initiating trades, ensuring a more calculated entry aligned with the confirmed market direction.

Nifty PVT Banks Index
Last close: 23,419.80

The Nifty PVT Banks Index displays a near-term downtrend on charts, marked by a strict stop loss at 24,200 on a closing basis. The recommended trading strategy in this scenario is to sell the index and its constituents on rallies.

Targeting support levels at 23,000, 22,420, and 21,400, this approach leverages the prevailing bearish sentiment for near and short-term gains. Selling on rises aligns with the identified downtrend, providing traders with opportunities to capitalize on potential downward movements.

In conclusion, the financial indices present distinctive trading scenarios, and strategic approaches must be tailored accordingly.

The Nifty Financial Services Index provides buying opportunities around identified support levels, while the Nifty PSU Bank Index calls for a patient stance, waiting for a confirmed breakout.

Conversely, the Nifty PVT Banks Index suggests a proactive selling strategy to capitalize on the prevailing downtrend. As market conditions evolve, traders are urged to remain adaptable and disciplined in their decision-making processes.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

 
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

