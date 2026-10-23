Shree Cement rebounds, gains over 5% from day's low post Q2 results
Shree Cement on Friday reported a 15.2% YoY drop in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹263 crore, while its revenue from operations grew by 23.9% YoY to ₹5,897 crore.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Shree Cement's share price reversed losses in Friday's intraday trade after the company reported its Q2 earnings. The stock rallied 5.3 per cent from a low of ₹21,770 to a high of ₹22,930 on the NSE. Earlier on October 1, 2026, the stock hit a 52-week low at ₹21,355. Shree Cement's 52-week high stands at ₹29,425 registered on October 29, 2026. At 2:40 PM, the stock traded 1.8 per cent higher at ₹22,730 on trades of around 53,000 shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index declined 0.9 per cent to 22,480.
Shree Cement Q2 earningsShree Cement on Friday reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹263 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 when compared with ₹310 crore reported in corresponding quarter in 2025. Revenue from operations, however, grew by 23.9 per cent YoY to ₹5,897 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹4,761 crore in Q2FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) increased by 4.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,016 crore from ₹974 crore.
The company said in an exchange filing that total domestic sale volume (cement and clinker) grew by 18 per cent YoY, from 7.91 million tonnes to 9.31 million tonnes. Consolidated volumes rose 14 per cent YoY from 9.23 million tonnes to 10.52 million tonnes. Sales of premium products in India operations jumped to 28.7 per cent of total trade volume in Q2FY27 via-a-vis 21.1 per cent in Q2FY26. Consolidated per ton EBITDA, however, declined by 8 per cent YoY from ₹1,055 to ₹966 primarily due to elevated fuel prices, Shree Cement said. The company's share of green electricity in total electricity consumption stood at 65.2 per cent in Q2FY27 including of its wholly-owned subsidiaries in India which is one of the highest in the Indian cement industry. The company is consistently ramping up its green power generation capacity which currently stands at 667 MW (including of its wholly owned subsidiary in India). The company is working on new green energy projects to further increase its proportion of green power consumption, the release added. In Q2, it's step-down subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Union Cement Company commissioned a new cement mill with a capacity of 3.0 million tonnes per annum, taking its total cement production capacity to 7.0 million tonnes per annum. Commenting on Q2 earnings, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director of Shree Cement said, "We delivered a strong performance during the quarter, with volume growth of 18 per cent YoY, supported by deeper market penetration, enhanced customer reach and disciplined execution across our operations.
"Our continued focus on premiumisation is reflected in premium products contributing 29 per cent of trade volumes, underscoring the strength of our brands and customer relationships. Backed by initiatives to gain market share and a disciplined approach to cost and efficiency enhancement, we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the quarters ahead," Akhoury said. Going ahead, the company believes that while a weak monsoon could weigh on rural demand, continued investments in roads, railways, housing and data centres are expected to support cement demand.
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 2:46 PM IST