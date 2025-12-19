Friday, December 19, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

Shriram Finance jumps 5% as MUFG set to acquire 20% stake in ₹39.6k-cr deal

Shriram Finance said its board has approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank Ltd for an investment of ₹39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. reversed early losses to rise nearly 5 per cent on Friday its board gave a green light to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) acquisition of a 20 per cent stake. 
 
The non-banking financial company's (NBFC) stock rose as much as 4.7 per cent during the day to ₹910.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 3 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 4.3 per cent higher at ₹909 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:10 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session on Friday. The counter has risen 55 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shriram Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.68 trillion.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore in Shriram Finance 

Shriram Finance said its board has approved entering into definitive agreements with MUFG Bank Ltd for an investment of ₹39,618 crore, or about $4.4 billion, through a preferential issue of equity shares. 

Also Read

stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty eyes 26,000; Auto, oil & gas shares shine

Groww

Groww share price surges 13% as Jefferies initiates 'Buy' for 25% upside

Shriram Finance

Japan's MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

stock market rally, market rise

Elara Securities sees up to 60% upside in BEML stock price; here's why

stock market trading

CG Power turnaround: Culture, timing and execution behind a rare revival

 
Following the transaction, MUFG Bank will acquire a 20 per cent stake in Shriram Finance on a fully diluted basis, the company said after a board meeting held on Friday. The lender will sell shares at ₹840.93 per share to MUFG. 
 
Following this, the Shriram Group will continue to be the largest shareholder and promoter of India's second-largest private sector NBFC.
 
Shriram Finance said the transaction is a major milestone for the Indian financial services industry and represents the largest foreign direct investment in an Indian financial services company to date. The investment also reflects strong confidence in the fundamentals and growth potential of India’s lending and financial services sector, it added.  ALSO READ | Elara Securities sees up to 60% upside in BEML stock price; here's why 
The company said the capital infusion will enhance the NBFC's capital adequacy, strengthen its balance sheet, and provide longterm growth capital. "This collaboration is further expected to unlock synergies in technology, innovation, and customer engagement, driving sustainable growth."
 
The deal will improve access to low-cost liabilities and potentially strengthen SFL’s credit ratings while aligning governance and operational practices with global best standards, according to the statement.
 
"The entry of MUFG as a key investor reinforces global confidence in India’s financial services sector and our role as a leader within it," Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman of Shriram Finance, said in the statement. "Together, we aim to strengthen our capabilities, drive economic progress, and create meaningful impact across communities, building a future-ready institution anchored in trust and good governance."
 
Shriram Finance is one of India’s biggest retail non-banking financial entities, offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, cars, scooters and personal loans. Its assets under management stood at ₹2.8 trillion as of September 2025.
 

More From This Section

jewellery, Gold

Titan shares hit new high; rallies 22% in CY25, outperforms Sensex

Meesho shares in focus

Meesho shares snap four-day rally, slides 7%; stock to see more downside?

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Pru AMC makes solid debut, analysts upbeat on long-term; here's why

Vodafone Idea share

Vodafone Idea shares rise 3% on raising ₹3,300 crore through NCDs

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Niraj Cement shares soar 16%, GPT Infraprojects up 13%; Key triggers here

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Shriram Group NBFCs Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon