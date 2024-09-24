Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Slower deposit growth pushing banks towards fund raising from bonds: ICRA

Slower deposit growth pushing banks towards fund raising from bonds: ICRA

It said banks' advances to the infrastructure sector are estimated at Rs 13-14 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024, of which the PSBs have a lion's share of around 75 per cent

India earnings yields now higher than US bonds

Nearly 85 per cent of the bond issuances will be by public sector banks, the report by domestic rating agency ICRA said, adding that the higher appetite for infra bonds among such lenders will drive the market

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The slower deposit growth will push banks to mop-up up to Rs 1.3 lakh crore from bond issuances in FY25, a report said on Tuesday.
The bond issuances, coming amidst a continuing wedge between deposit and credit growth, will come between Rs 1.2-1.3 lakh crore and will be the highest ever for the system, the report said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Nearly 85 per cent of the bond issuances will be by public sector banks, the report by domestic rating agency ICRA said, adding that the higher appetite for infra bonds among such lenders will drive the market.
 
"Tight liquidity conditions and credit growth continuously surpassing deposit growth has necessitated fundraising by banks from alternate sources," the agency said.
Banks had raised Rs 1 lakh crore from the bond issuances avenue in FY24, while the previous all-time high was reached in FY23 at Rs 1.1 lakh crore.
With the mid-fiscal year mark approaching, the report said banks have already raised Rs 76,700 crore from bonds till now, which is an over 225 per cent growth over the resources mobilised during the same period in FY24.

More From This Section

share market

JTL Industries jumps over 9% as board to mull on stock split, bonus shares

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks hit fresh record high; Sensex at 85,100, Nifty tests 26,000

SEBI

Sebi probes six local investment banks over handling of small IPOs

northern arc ipo listing

Northern Arc Capital makes stellar debut, lists at 33% premium on BSE, NSE

equity trading volumes, share market

Balu Forge Industries shares jump 11%, hit all time high; here's why

As private banks are focusing on reducing their credit-to-deposit ratio, fundraising through bonds is largely being dominated by public banks this year, the agency said.
Its head for financial sector ratings Sachin Sachdeva said raising money from bonds will optically worsen the CD ratio for private sector banks, while the public sector banks will continue to pursue growth through infrastructure bonds, given the ample headroom available.
It said banks' advances to the infrastructure sector are estimated at Rs 13-14 lakh crore as on June 30, 2024, of which the PSBs have a lion's share of around 75 per cent.
Infra-bond issuances have seen higher volumes due to the government of India's focus on infrastructure spending, availability of a sizable infrastructure loan book that is eligible to be funded through this instrument and strong demand from insurance companies and provident funds for long-term issuances, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

us fed rate cut

Gold, Equities, Oil, Bonds: What next for these assets after Fed rate cut?

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields set to rise ahead of over $4 billion state debt sale

Bonds, Govt bond

RBI sells bonds for fourth straight week, amount decreases, shows data

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields marginally down as US peers come off highs

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields little changed ahead of US inflation data, Fed meet

Topics : bonds rally Budget and Infrastructure Bank insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon