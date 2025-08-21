Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap power generation stock zooms 19% on heavy volumes; hits 52-wk high

Smallcap power generation stock zooms 19% on heavy volumes; hits 52-wk high

Nava said it enters the new financial year with a momentum of new projects under execution and a strong balance sheet

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Nava share price was quoting 14 per cent higher

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nava Limited share price today

Shares of Nava Ltd. hit a 52-week high of ₹710.90, zooming 19 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the small-cap power generation stock surpassed its previous high of ₹673.35, which it touched on September 18, 2024.
 
At 02:44 PM, Nava was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹681.70, as compared to a 0.27 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold today. A combined 15.79 million equity shares representing 5.6 per cent of the total equity of Nava Limited have changed hands on the NSE (15.03 million shares) and BSE (0.76 million shares).
 

Nava Q1FY26 results 

In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Nava's consolidated revenues increased 15 per cent sequentially to ₹1,213 crore, while net profit surged over 61 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹490 crore. This exceptional growth was driven by robust energy operations, higher realisations in our metal businesses, and disciplined cost control.
 
One of the most notable achievements this quarter was the sharp improvement in Maamba Energy Limited’s receivable position, where arrears of $75 million were successfully collected, the management said in the Q1 earnings conference call.
 
The company's strategic projects, from renewable energy in Zambia to commercial agriculture in Africa, are progressing as planned, positioning the company for sustainable growth. The planned conversion of captive power assets to IPPs will further enhance operational efficiency, the management said.

Also Read

Concord Biotech share price

Concord Biotech shares jump 6 per cent; here's what is fueling the gains

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Zinka Logistics hits new high, zooms 133% against issue price in 9 months

Dividend yield stocks

Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

trading

Jupiter Wagons shares rally 13% as unit secures ₹215 crore worth contract

stock market trading

VA Tech Wabag rises 4% on bagging ₹46.5 crore order from RenewSys India

 
Nava is poised to implement a calibrated capital expenditure plan of up to $750 million over the next few years. These investments aim to enhance core capabilities in Energy, Agriculture and Metals, while also supporting strategic expansion into high-growth adjacencies. 

Nava outlook 

Nava, in its FY25 annual report, said that the company enters the new financial year with a momentum of new projects under execution and a strong balance sheet. Further, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth across its core and emerging businesses. The company's geographic diversity, robust liquidity, and prudent capital allocation provide resilience and the required foundation for the next phase of value creation. Focus remains on execution of committed projects, 400 Megawatt (Mw) Power capacity addition, Avocado plantation and Sugar project, all in Zambia.
 
According to IMARC and Straits Research, the global ferro alloys market was $57 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9 per cent through 2033. Growth is underpinned by rising steel production in emerging economies, particularly across Asia, where infrastructure development and industrial expansion are strong. Europe and North America are growing more slowly, constrained by inflation, financing challenges, and stringent environmental regulations.

About Nava 

Nava is a diversified Global conglomerate with an expanding global footprint and established leadership in ferro alloys and thermal power generation. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company operates across India, Zambia, and Southeast Asia, reflecting its transformation into a multi-continental business group. Over five decades, Nava has built a resilient and future-focused portfolio spanning energy, mining, agriculture, healthcare, and operations & maintenance (O&M) services.
 

More From This Section

Stock market live

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 6th day, adds 143pts, Nifty at 25,084; BSE, Angel One crack 7%

bombay stock exchange, BSE

BSE, Angel One slip as Sebi mulls F&O tenures; Nifty Capital Mkt down 1%

IndusInd Bank's shares plummeted 19 per cent on Friday – the worst fall in over four years. The crash followed a day after the bank reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore.

Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

IPO, Initial public offerings

Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

Q1 results show early recovery signs; 18% of India Inc see earnings upgrade

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Q1 results Power generation Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon