Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

Nazara Tech has no direct exposure to real money gaming but holds a 46.07 per cent stake in Moonshine Technologies, the parent of PokerBaazi

IndusInd Bank’s shares plummeted 19 per cent on Friday – the worst fall in over four years. The crash followed a day after the bank reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore.

Nazara share price fell as much as 11 per cent on Thursday (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nazara Technologies' market value tumbled nearly ₹2,800 crore as the stock dropped 22 per cent in two days, despite the company's claim that the new Online Gaming Bill will not affect its revenue.
 
After a 15 per cent drop in the previous session, the stock fell another 11 per cent to ₹1,085 apiece on Thursday, making investors jittery about the Mumbai-based company. In the last two sessions alone, the market capitalisation fell from ₹13,150 crore to ₹10,360 crore, according to Bloomberg.
 
So far this year, the stock is trading with gains of 11.4 per cent, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. 
 

Also Read

Real Estate, capital market

Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?premium

Gurkha SUV, Force Motors

2 smallcap auto stocks hit new highs; zoom up to 232% in CY25. Do you own?

HDB Financial

HDB Financial shares rise as Motilal Oswal initiates coverage; check upside

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Hexaware Tech shares rise 4%; Nuvama initiates 'Buy' sees 23% upside

Pipes

Prince Pipes, Supreme Ind: Plastic pipe stocks rise up to 9%; here's why

Trigger behind Nazara Tech share rout

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans all forms of real-money gaming (RMG) and their advertisements in India. 
 
The Bill proposes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore for anyone offering RMG in the country and prohibits banks from working with companies providing such services.

Nazara Tech says 'no direct exposure' 

The company clarified that the company has no direct exposure to RMG businesses. However, it has an indirect exposure through its 46.07 per cent stake in Moonshine Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (PokerBaazi). 
 
As Nazara Tech does not hold a majority stake or exercise control, Moonshine’s revenue is not consolidated in its financial statements and has no impact on the reported revenue, Nazara clarified. Nazara Tech invested ₹805 crore in Moonshine through a mix of cash and stock and also holds compulsory convertible shares worth ₹255 crore. 

Will Nazara's stock slide persist?

Analysts said the sell-off is driven more by perception than fundamentals. The June quarter results reflected steady growth across core verticals, underpinned by improved margins in e-sports and higher user engagement in gamified content, Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said. However, he added that in the short term, uncertainty around the bill's implementation and its effect on associate investments could keep volatility elevated.
 
For long-term investors, Nazara's diversified, non-RMG revenue base and strong balance sheet offer comfort. Traders, however, may prefer caution until regulatory clarity emerges, Dasani said. "Sustained delivery on earnings and reduced noise around Moonshine will be key triggers for sentiment recovery."
 
ICICI Securities cut the ratings on the stock to 'Reduce' from 'Add' and lowered the target price to ₹1,100 per share from ₹1,500, earlier, according to Bloomberg. "While most of the companies operating in the space are unlisted, Nazara has meaningful exposure in the space," the brokerage said. 
 
Nazara's other verticals, such as gamified early learning, publishing and gaming arcades, remain unaffected, ICICI said in a note, which Business Standard is yet to verify.
 

More From This Section

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One extend dip as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex pares gain

Share Market

Clean Science hits 52-week low, falls 9% on reports of promoter stake sale

Vedanta

Is Vedanta stock a BUY or SELL at current price? Here's what chart suggests

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises after India, US policy minutes; opens higher at 87.03/$

mutual fund, SIP

Foreign investors slash India allocations in July, shift to China & Korea

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Nazara Technologies Online gambling Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon