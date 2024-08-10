Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

The government has been raising funds through green bonds since 2022-23 and has raised a total of Rs 36,000 crore in the last two years

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

I think that will have a significant long-term impact on mobilisation of funds for the green sector, not only through green bonds but also overall financing of the green sector: Shaktikanta Das | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said trading of sovereign green bonds can commence at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat during the second half of the current fiscal.
"We are in discussion with the IFSC, it will be operationalised very soon. I think in the second half (of the current financial year), it will be possible," Das said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced that it will issue a framework to enable the trading of sovereign green bonds in GIFT City.
The government has been raising funds through green bonds since 2022-23 and has raised a total of Rs 36,000 crore in the last two years.
So far in the current financial year, the government has raised only Rs 1,697 crore out of the stipulated Rs 12,000 crore scheduled to be raised in the first half ending in September through green bonds as it did not find favourable bids.
Asked about the tepid response from investors to such bond issuance, Das said, "as the debt manager of the government, we are watchful of what exactly is happening and if something needs to be done we will interact with the government and deal with it."

He further said, one major announcement in this year's budget about developing a climate taxonomy.
"I think that will have a significant long-term impact on mobilisation of funds for the green sector, not only through green bonds but also overall financing of the green sector," he said.

More From This Section

Sebi asks mutual fund industry to proactively conduct stress test

More regulation needed to curb retail speculation in F&O: Amisha Vora

Prospects healthy for Bharat Forge, but stock fully valued too

Market regulator Sebi plans to launch smaller SIPs, Reit reforms in FY25

Equity MFs attracted over Rs 37K crore in July despite market volatility

"We will develop a taxonomy for climate finance for enhancing the availability of capital for climate adaptation and mitigation. This will support achievement of the country's climate commitments and green transition," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her Budget speech for 2024-25.
Earlier in the day, Sitharaman addressed the board members in the post-budget 609th RBI's Central Board Meeting held here.

Also Read

RBI sells bonds for fourth straight week, amount decreases, shows data

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

RBI expected to step up intervention if the rupee touches 84 level

Today, India is far more resilient than what it was earlier, says RBI

Monetary policy: RBI holds repo rates again, cites food inflation risks

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI Reserve Bank Green bonds Green bonds issuance IFSC International Financial Services Centre (IFSC)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon