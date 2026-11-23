Apple is reportedly working on its native artificial intelligence agent that can operate a Mac, use applications, browse websites and write code on behalf of users. The development, if it leads to a product, would put the company in direct competition with AI firms such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta, which already offer tools capable of carrying out tasks on computers.

The development also raises a question: why does Apple need its own AI agent when users can already install third-party tools that perform similar tasks? The answer could lie in Apple's control over the Mac's hardware and software, its approach to user privacy and its plans to make AI a part of the operating system.

What is Apple reportedly developing

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is developing an AI agent capable of controlling a computer and carrying out tasks across applications, websites and other services.

The report is based on a job listing for a senior engineering manager who would oversee the development of an AI agent capable of using a computer in the way a person does. The job description reportedly mentions browsing the web, working across applications, running commands, writing and debugging code, and calling services. The agent would also be able to move between different tools to complete multi-step tasks.

The project is reportedly at an early stage, with Apple considering a launch as soon as the end of 2027. The company has not publicly confirmed the development.

The reported plans come as AI companies are moving beyond chatbots towards agents that can interact with software and perform tasks with limited human intervention.

What AI capabilities does Apple already offer on the Mac

Apple already offers several AI-powered features through Apple Intelligence and Siri. These include writing tools, text summaries, image generation and notification summaries.

Apple’s new expanded Siri AI also offers several agentic functions. The updated assistant supports personal context understanding, on-screen awareness, web-based answers and actions across applications.

On a Mac, Siri AI can use information displayed on the screen to answer questions, search personal information across supported applications and carry out actions such as drafting emails or editing and sharing photographs. It also has a dedicated application that brings conversations together.

Apple has also expanded Visual Intelligence and integrated writing tools into its operating systems. These features allow users to interact with information on their screens and use AI to perform specific tasks.

Apple's Shortcuts app also supports AI-powered actions, allowing users to build workflows that combine different tasks. However, these capabilities do not amount to a general-purpose computer-use agent that can independently navigate applications, browse the web, run commands and complete a sequence of tasks.

That is the gap Apple's reported project could address.

What can rival AI agents already do on a Mac

Apple will face competition from companies that have already introduced computer-use capabilities.

OpenAI

ChatGPT's desktop application supports working with local files, connected tools and computer-use workflows. Its Work experience can operate across supported tools, while its computer-use capabilities allow an agent to interact with graphical interfaces to complete tasks.

Anthropic

Claude offers computer-use capabilities through its desktop experience and Cowork. It can interact with approved Mac applications, read information on screen and perform actions such as clicking and typing. It can also work in background windows on supported macOS versions, although application permissions and certain restrictions apply.

Perplexity

Personal Computer, introduced in April 2026, brings Perplexity's Computer agent to the Mac. It can access local files and applications, use the Comet browser, organise folders and work across different applications. Users can also delegate workflows involving multiple AI models.

Meta

Its Muse personal AI agent takes a different approach. Rather than controlling the user's Mac directly, Muse operates through a dedicated cloud-based virtual machine. It can access connected services, browse websites, fill forms and perform tasks on behalf of users. Meta has built separate security controls into this environment.

These products already cover several capabilities described in Apple's job listing. For Mac users, this means computer-use AI is available without having to wait for Apple to introduce its own solution.

So why does Apple need its own AI agent

One reason could be the level of access an AI agent needs to operate a computer. Third-party agents often depend on macOS permissions to access files, read screen content, interact with applications and control certain system functions. Their capabilities can be limited by the permissions available to them and the way individual applications allow external access.

A native Apple agent could have deeper integration with macOS. It could potentially interact with system-level functions, understand the relationship between applications and access relevant information through Apple's own frameworks. This could allow it to perform tasks with fewer restrictions than an external application. This could improve the speed and reliability of multi-step tasks.

There is also the question of Apple's wider product ecosystem. The company has been working to connect AI capabilities across the iPhone, iPad and Mac. A native agent could use information and context available across these devices to complete tasks. For instance, it could use information from an iPhone notification, refer to a document stored in iCloud and update a calendar event on the Mac.

Google and Microsoft are following a similar approach within their respective ecosystems.

Google launched Googlebooks in September 2026, with devices from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo. The new laptop category runs Googlebook OS, which brings together elements of ChromeOS and the Android technology stack, with Gemini integrated into the operating system.

Its features include Magic Pointer, which allows users to select content on the screen and ask Gemini questions about it, and the ability to create customised widgets through prompts. Googlebooks also support integration with Android phones, allowing users to access phone applications and files from their laptops.

Microsoft, meanwhile, offers Copilot+ PCs through its hardware partners. Features such as Recall allow users to search their activity through snapshots of previous screen content, while Click to Do identifies content on the screen and offers relevant actions. Windows also supports AI features through Copilot and its integration with Microsoft 365 applications.

Both companies are using their control over operating systems and AI services to establish a closer relationship between users and their respective AI ecosystems.

How could Apple's control over hardware make a difference

Unlike Google and Microsoft, Apple develops both the software and hardware stack of Macs. This gives it greater control over the hardware and software environment in which an AI agent operates.

Its Apple Silicon processors combine the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine, with unified memory shared across these components. This gives Apple control over how AI workloads are distributed between different parts of the processor.

The company could use this integration to run some agent functions locally, including processing on-screen information, identifying files and carrying out certain system tasks. This could reduce dependence on cloud processing for routine operations and limit the amount of personal information sent to external servers.

Apple could also optimise the agent for specific Mac models, taking into account their processing capabilities and available memory. It could integrate the agent with macOS updates and its own applications, rather than depending on third-party developers to support every new capability.

Privacy could be another part of the strategy. Apple has positioned on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute as key parts of its AI approach. A native agent could use these systems to handle tasks involving personal files, messages and other information.

However, this would depend on how much processing Apple can keep on-device and what information it sends to its cloud infrastructure.

What could hold Apple back

Developing an agent that can operate a computer is different from building a conversational assistant. It must understand instructions, select the right applications, execute actions in the correct order and recover when something goes wrong. A mistake involving a document or a search query may be manageable, but an agent that sends an email, deletes files or executes a command without proper checks can create serious problems.

Security is another concern. Agents that can read screens, access files and control applications are exposed to risks such as prompt injection, where malicious instructions embedded in websites or documents can influence their behaviour.

Apple's own changes to macOS permissions highlight this challenge. In macOS 27.3 beta 2, announced on November 16, the company introduced more granular controls for Device Control and Data Access, along with options to restrict access to specific applications and folders. It also added a transparency indicator when one application controls another.

These changes are intended to give users greater visibility over the access granted to third-party applications. Apple will need to explain how its own agent handles comparable access and how users can review or restrict its actions.

The company also has to demonstrate that its AI capabilities can keep pace with competitors. Although the updated Siri is now available, Apple's earlier delays in delivering promised AI features have raised questions about its development and execution. A broader computer-use agent will require sustained improvements to its models, system integration and application compatibility.

Apple's control over the Mac gives it an opportunity to build an agent with deeper operating system integration. However, the presence of existing alternatives means that integration alone may not be enough. The agent will have to perform reliably across applications and offer clear advantages over tools that Mac users can already access.