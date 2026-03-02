Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Niche tech play, growth priced; should you bid?

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Sedemac Mechatronics, a manufacturer of control-intensive products for the automotive and genset segments, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹1,087.45 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 8 million equity shares.

Under the OFS, Manish Sharma and Ashwini Amit Dixit are the promoter selling shareholders. A91 Emerging Fund II, NRJN Family Trust, Xponentia Opportunities Fund II, Mace, 360 One Special Opportunities Fund - Series 8, 360 One Monopolistic Market Intermediaries Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Xponentia Opportunities Fund are the investors selling shareholders.

The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO GMP

On Monday, March 2, the unlisted shares of Sedemac were trading almost flat at ₹1,355, up ₹3 compared to the issue price of ₹1,352 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO: Here's what the brokerages suggest

According to analysts at Swastika Investmart, profit recovery at Sedemac Mechatronics appears real, with PAT surging 8x in FY25. While this is encouraging, FY24 was a distorted base, so the earnings trend requires two to three more quarters of confirmation.

At around 127× trailing P/E, the IPO is fully priced, leaving little room for execution missteps. Growth expectations are already factored in at the upper band, suggesting limited upside.

Given the stretched valuation and the need for consistent earnings, the brokerage recommended conservative investors to avoid this IPO for now.

ICICI Securities said the company comes across as a unique and focused technology play in the domestic auto-ancillary space, operating in a niche powertrain ecosystem with strong OEM relationships. The company holds leadership positions in ISG ECUs and genset controllers.

The brokerage noted that Sedemac has a lean balance sheet, healthy Ebitda margins of around 20 per cent, and a capital-efficient business model with RoE/RoCE exceeding 20 per cent.

At the upper price band of the IPO, ₹1,352, the company is being valued at approximately 63× P/E on FY26 annualised numbers.

Here are the key details of the Sedemac Mechatronics IPO:

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Sedemac IPO will close on Friday, March 6, 2026. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 9, 2026. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their respective demat accounts on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Shares of Sedemac Mechatronics will make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹1,287 to ₹1,352, with a lot size of 11 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment of ₹14,872 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereafter.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Sedemac Mechatronics will not receive any proceeds from the issue. All proceeds, after deducting offer-related expenses and applicable taxes, will accrue to the selling shareholders.