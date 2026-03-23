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Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Analyst suggests Centum Electronics, GPIL, Granules

Stocks to buy today: Analyst suggests Centum Electronics, GPIL, Granules

Top stocks to buy today: Aakash Shah of Choice Broking recommends buying Centum Electronics, Godawari Power, Granules India shares today

Stocks to buy today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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Stocks to buy recommended by Aakash Shah, Choice Broking

 

Godawari Power

Buy GPIL in Cash ₹263, Stop-loss: ₹252, target ₹282

GPIL has been witnessing a steady uptrend after a prolonged base formation, with price gradually transitioning into a higher high–higher low structure. The stock recently reclaimed momentum after consolidating near the ₹250–258 zone and is now trading comfortably above its short-term moving averages. 
The current price action shows strength as the stock sustains above all key EMAs, indicating underlying bullish momentum. The recent candles reflect buying interest on dips, suggesting accumulation at lower levels. RSI is hovering around the 60 zone, which supports a positive bias without being overbought.
 
  Structurally, the ₹252 level now acts as a crucial support, aligning with short-term EMA support and recent swing lows. As long as the stock holds above this zone, the trend remains intact and could push the price toward the 282 zone in the near term.
 

Centum Electronics

Buy CENTUM in Cash ₹2,987, Stop-loss: ₹2,844, target ₹3,220

CENTUM has recently made a fresh all-time high near the 3066 level, highlighting strong bullish momentum in the ongoing trend. The stock has also closed near its previous retracement swing high zone, indicating a decisive reclaim of key resistance and signaling continuation strength rather than exhaustion.  
The recent breakout attempt is supported by strong bullish candles and increased volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. Price has moved back above key EMAs, signaling a shift in short-term trend. Additionally, RSI is trending upward near the 60 level, reflecting strengthening momentum.

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  The ₹2,844 zone now becomes an important support area, coinciding with recent breakout levels and short-term moving averages. Sustaining above this level could open the path toward the 3220 zone, which aligns with the higher Fibonacci Extension level.
 

Granules India  Buy GRANULES in Cash ₹591, Stop-loss ₹567, target ₹627

GRANULES has been maintaining a strong bullish structure, with the stock repeatedly taking support near the 200-day EMA, highlighting a consistent demand zone on declines. This behavior indicates strong institutional accumulation and reinforces the long-term uptrend.
 
Additionally, the stock has formed a solid base around the ₹550 levels, from where it has seen multiple rebounds, establishing this zone as a key demand area. The recent price action shows the stock attempting to move higher from this base, supported by stability above short-term moving averages. 
The alignment of EMAs and formation of higher lows suggests continuation of the uptrend. RSI is also holding near the 55 zone, indicating healthy momentum without overbought conditions.
 
Structurally, the ₹567 region acts as immediate support, which also coincides with the 100-day EMA, making it a crucial level for maintaining the ongoing bullish structure. On the upside, the target is placed near ₹627, which aligns with the recent previous swing high zone, indicating a key resistance level and potential profit-booking area.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by  Aakash Shah, technical research analyst, Choice Equity Broking. Views expressed are his own.)
 

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Topics : Stocks to buy today Market technicals technical callls Stocks calls Stocks to buy share market Granules India

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:48 AM IST

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