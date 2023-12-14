Sensex (0.05%)
Stocks to Watch: IRCTC, Fusion, Ultratech, Uno Minda, NBCC, SBI, RBL Bank

Stocks to Watch on December 14, 2023: IRCTC is eyeing a major expansion in the non-railway catering business

insurance stocks, share market, shares

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 08:01 AM IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty seem primed for a bumper start as indicated by the 180 points gain held by the Gift Nifty futures, as of 7:45 am on Thursday.  

In a clear signal to an end to the rate hiking cycle, the US Fed stayed put on rates last night and penciled in at least 3 rate cuts next year, triggering a global equity rally. 
The Dow hit a fresh high in the US, jumping 1.4 per cent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also gained 1.38 per cent each. 

Nikkei trailed in Asia, down 0.3 per cent. Hang Seng, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.4 per cent each. 

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today: 


IRCTC: The company is eyeing a major expansion in the non-railway catering business pan-India. It has already signed MoUs with various governments and autonomous bodies as it aims to become a premier brand of Hospitality and Catering. 

Fusion Micro Finance: Honey Rose Investment, an arm of global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, may sell 9.25 per cent stake in the company via a block deal today, reported CNBC TV-18. The deal size is valued at Rs 500 crore with the floor price at Rs 535.

State Bank of India: The lender will sign a 70 million euro worth of line of credit with KfW (German Development Bank) for supporting Solar PV projects in India. 

Ultratech Cement: The company said it plans to increase the overall share of green energy in its total energy mix to 85 per cent by 2030. It also aims to increase its total green energy share from its current 22 per cent to 60 per cent by FY26.

ALSO READNifty Metal eyes consolidation, Nifty Pharma trades with negative bias

Uno Minda: The company has commissioned its new automotive seating systems plant under subsidiary Uno Minda TACHI-S (UMTS) Seating in Bhagapura, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

The plant will manufacture mechanical parts for automotive seats for passenger cars. UMTS has already received orders from OEM and is expected to start supplies by Q4FY24. 

RBL Bank: The lender has acquired 8.51 per cent stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for a total cash consideration of Rs 40 crore.

PNC Infratech: The company has accepted Rs 394 crore by NHAI to settle a dispute raised by its subsidiary.

NBCC (India): The company received a crucial order of Rs 1,500 crore from NCDC. 

Biocon: The biotech company said with the completion of Bicara Therapeutics Inc's $165 million Series C financing round, it is no longer an associate company of Biocon.

PCBL: The board meeting will be held on Dec 16 to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds. 

Vedanta: The company will consider and approve the second interim dividend on Dec 18.

Vedanta: The company will consider and approve the second interim dividend on Dec 18.

Asian Granito: The company inaugurated 3,000 sq ft showroom at Hyderabad, showcasing premium GVT tiles and grand slabs collection. 
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 08:00 AM IST

