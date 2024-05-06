Stocks to watch on May 6: Tata Power, Sun Pharma, Zydus Life, Nerolac

In the Asia-Pacific region, stock markets opened on a positive note on Monday tracking Wall Street gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.11 per cent whil e Australia's S&P/ASX 200 zoomed 0.59 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi will be shut for trading today. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other side of the globe, Wall Street closed higher on Friday following the release of fresh nonfarm payrolls data.



Back home, the GIFT Nifty futures was trading nearly 111 points higher as against Nifty50 futures.



Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch out for on Monday, May 6:

J&K Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday reported its highest-ever annual profit at Rs 1,767 crore for 2023-24. Its Managing Director and CEO Baldev Prakash said the net profit surged 48 per cent compared to the previous fiscal.

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) announced on Saturday that it has entered into an agreement with state-owned SJVN Ltd to establish a 460 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

Craftsman Automation: Craftsman Automation has entered into definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 24 per cent stake of DR Axion India Private Limited, a material subsidiary of the company.

Sun Pharma: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares of Valstar S.A. for $31 million.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences unit Sentynl Therapeutics acquires proprietary rights to Zokinvy for treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome.

Titan: The company announced a standalone net profit of Rs 786 crore for the March quarter on May 3, marking a 7 percent growth from Rs 734 crore in the year-ago period. The jeweller and watchmaker reported revenue of Rs 10,047 crore, reflecting a 17 percent increase from Rs 8,553 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies released its January to March quarter results on Friday, revealing a 28 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit. The profit dropped from Rs 216.5 crore in Q4FY23 to Rs 157.2 crore in the quarter ending March 2024. Additionally, Tata Technologies witnessed a 7 per cent decrease in revenue from operations during the period under review, falling from Rs 1,402.3 crore to Rs 1,301 crore.

It saw an 18.76 per cent increase in its net consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. Its profit after tax reached Rs 114.29 crore in Q4 FY24, up from Rs 96.24 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. In Q4 FY24, the company's net consolidated total income reached Rs 1,801.92 crore, marking a growth of 3.36 per cent from Rs 1,743.29 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.