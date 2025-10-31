Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

Hindustan Unilever gets ₹1,987 cr tax notice for FY21 from authorities

The company, home to brands such as Dove soap and Surf Excel detergent, said the order will have no material impact on its financials or operations and will appeal against the tax demand

Hindustan Unilever

The Indian arm of UK-based Unilever said the tax authority had disputed the valuation of certain related-party transactions and raised questions over some of its depreciation claims for tax purposes, but did not provide further details.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Unilever said on Friday it has received a tax demand order of $226 million for the financial year 2020-21 from the country's tax authority. 
The Indian arm of UK-based Unilever said the tax authority had disputed the valuation of certain related-party transactions and raised questions over some of its depreciation claims for tax purposes, but did not provide further details. 
The company, home to brands such as Dove soap and Surf Excel detergent, said the order will have no material impact on its financials or operations and will appeal against the tax demand. 
 

More From This Section

Coal India

PMO nudges CIL to invest in critical minerals in Australia: Outgoing CMD

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Mphasis Q2 profit rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr on strong AI-led deal wins

Renewable energy

Ingka Investments makes its first renewable energy investment in India

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Uber, Uber Courier, Courier XL

Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Topics : Company News Hindustan Unilever tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon