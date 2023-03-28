close

Stocks to watch: L&T, Coffee Day, Tata Motors, PNC Infratech, Gati, Carysil

Stocks to watch today: From Tata Motors to Coffee Day Enterprises, here are few stocks likely to see action in Tuesday's trade

Lovisha Darad Business Standard New Delhi
market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Stocks to watch today: Improved global sentiments are likely to tick domestic markets higher in Tuesday's trade. As of 7:20 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,071 levels, up 58-odd points.
 
Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight as banking fears continued to ease, with Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 climbing up to 0.6 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, on the flipside, declined 0.4 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, edged higher this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Hang Seng indices surged up to 1 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks likely to see action in Tuesday's trade:
 
Coffee Day Enterprises: Capital markets regulator Sebi imposed Rs 10 crore penalty on the company for 'aiding and abetting' in the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore. As per the order, the company was directed to pay the fine within 45 days. READ MORE
L&T: The company's power transmission and distribution business bagged new orders in the domestic and overseas markets. While the company has bagged orders in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, it has bagged the international orders in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. READ MORE

Reliance Capital: The debt-laden company decided  to go for a second auction on April 4 in their bid to maximise recovery as part of the resolution process. According to reports, IIHL of Hinduja Group told the CoC that they would retain Rs 9,000 crore bid upfront cash. READ MORE
Aditya Birla Capital: The company decided to sell its entire stake in Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers to Edme Services for an undisclosed amount. The proposed deal included sale of 25 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each held by the company.
 
Tata Motors: The company inked pact with clear energy solutions provider Gentari to deliver 5,000 units of e-commercial vehicles. Through its affiliate entity, the MoU was signed for a period of three years.
 
IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender signed agreement with Swedish company Crunchfish to pilot a project to demonstrate offline retail payments. 
 
Tata Communications: The company brought JAMVEE, a cloud-based application with an integrated and simplified voice calling solution, to enhance employee experience, and productivity.
 
KEC International: Ratings agency ICRA reaffirmed credit ratings to Rs 21,850 crore line of credit and $20 million ECB facility of the company.
 
PNC Infratech: The company was declared lowest (L-1) bidder in a Ministry of Road Transport & Highways project, which involves construction of 4-lane highway, with paved shoulders, in Uttar Pradesh on HAM for Rs 819 crore.
 
Gati: Allcargo Logistics signed share purchase agreement with KWE-Kintetsu World Express and KWE Kintetsu Express (India) to acquire 30 per cent stake of KWE held in Gati-Kintetsu Express, a material subsidiary of Gati.
 
Dilip Buildcon: The company was declared L-1 bidder for new HAM project 'Bengaluru-Vijayawada' under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in Andhra Pradesh worth Rs 780.12 crore.
 
Carysil: The company renewed its contract with 'Karran Inc USA' to supply quartz kitchen sinks for Rs 550 crore over the period of 5 years commencing from FY24.
Topics : stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Markets Sensex Nifty | Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | Tata Motors | Reliance Capital | PNC Infratech | BSE NSE | Indian markets

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

