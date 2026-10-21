Sundaram MF enters SIF space; Choice MF launches first active equity fund

MF announces SIF foray Sundaram Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF)

Choice MF rolls out 1st active equity scheme

Choice Mutual Fund has announced its entry into the actively managed equity segment with the launch of its large & mid cap fund. The fund house, which started operations in the latter half of 2025, was so far only in the passive and debt space. Its large & midcap fund, the fund house said will invest in stocks on the basis of its proprietary framework.

space with the launch of Select Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund. The company will operate its SIF brand under the 'Select' identity. The scheme will take a concentrated approach with exposure to about 25-40 stocks.