Sundaram MF enters SIF space; Choice MF launches first active equity fund
Sundaram MF enters the SIF segment, Choice MF launches its first active equity scheme, while Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors sets a ₹1,585-1,665 price band for its ₹1,200 crore IPO
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MF announces SIF foray Sundaram Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced its foray into the specialised investment fund (SIF)
space with the launch of Select Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund. The company will operate its SIF brand under the 'Select' identity. The scheme will take a concentrated approach with exposure to about 25-40 stocks.
Choice MF rolls out 1st active equity scheme
Choice Mutual Fund has announced its entry into the actively managed equity segment with the launch of its large & mid cap fund. The fund house, which started operations in the latter half of 2025, was so far only in the passive and debt space. Its large & midcap fund, the fund house said will invest in stocks on the basis of its proprietary framework.
Edelweiss Alternative Asset prices IPO at ₹1,585-1,665
Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors has set a price band of ₹1,585-1,665 per share for its ₹1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO), entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters, which will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28. The listing is tentatively scheduled for November 2. Meanwhile, SFC Environmental Technologies has set a price band of ₹313-330 per share for its IPO, which is a mix of fresh issue worth ₹150 crore and OFS of 15.7 million shares, which will open on October 27 and close on October 29. The book running lead managers (BRLMs) for the IPO are Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Nuvama Wealth Management.
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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 11:08 PM IST