Home / Markets / News / Tanfac Industries shares zoom 7% on securing this deal from Krishna Organic

Tanfac Industries shares zoom 7% on securing this deal from Krishna Organic



Tanfac Industries share price today



SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Tanfac Industries share price today: Tanfac Industries shares zoomed up to 7.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹4,184.10 per share, on Friday, November 28, 2025.
 
At 1:20 PM, Tanfac Industries share price was trading 5.49 per cent higher at ₹4,115.95 per share. 

Why did Tanfac Industries share price rise in trade today?

 
Tanfac Industries’ shares gained traction after the company announced securing a major order from Krishna Organics.
 
As part of the contract, Tanfac will supply Solar Grade Diluted Hydrofluoric Acid to the Vadodara-based firm. 
 
The agreement, valued at approximately ₹336 crore (excluding GST), will run through FY29.
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

