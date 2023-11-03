Tata Motors surges over 4% on healthy Q2 results; DVRs hits new high

Also Read Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing Tata Motors zooms 5% to fresh high; DVR shares jump 4% amid EV subsidy buzz Tata Motors DVR jumps nearly 3%; crosses Rs 300 mark after over 6 years Robust Jaguar Land Rover sales in June quarter power up Tata Motors Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, Adani Green, IEX, Concor, Gujarat Gas, Atul Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty tests 19,250; IT, TaMo shine F&O Strategy: Bull Spread on NMDC for Nov expiry Nifty Pharma index needs to breakout above 14,900 for a bullish move Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer IPO subscribed nearly 7.6 times

Shares of Tata Motors surged 4.5 per cent to Rs 665.45 on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after the company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 3,764 crore during the second quarter of 2023-24 (Q2FY24) as against a net loss of Rs 944 crore in the same period a year ago.Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors with differential voting rights (DVR) — also known as A-ordinary shares, hit a new high of Rs 449.65, up 4 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade today. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 449 touched on October 20.During the quarter, Tata Motors' revenues from operations increased 32 per cent to Rs 1.05 trillion, up from the Rs 79,611 crore during the July-September period of 2022-23 (Q2FY23). The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during Q2 was Rs 13,767 crore, up from the Rs 5,571 crore in the second quarter last financial year.Ebitda margins came at 15.5 per cent, down 10 bps sequentially, but up 450 bps on YoY basis.The firm is confident of delivering a stronger performance in the second half of the financial year (H2FY24), buoyed by healthy order books at its luxury subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), strong demand for heavy trucks in commercial vehicles, and new-generation products in passenger vehicles.At JLR, the broader guidance on cash flow remains unchanged with FCF expected at over £2 billion in FY24 with net debt reducing to less than £1 billion by the end of FY24.On the consolidated basis, at Tata Motors' automotive net debt declined by Rs 5,000 crore in H1FY24 from Rs 43,700 crore as of March '23 to Rs 38,700 crore as of September 2023."In an interesting move, Tata Motors India will share its premium pure electric PV platform i.e., Avinya with JLR for its mid-sized SUV’s. With guidance of robust profitability, FCF generation and consequent Debt reduction at JLR for FY24E, and impending IPO of its subsidiary i.e., Tata Technologies, we remain positive on the stock," ICICI Securities said in a note.Tata Motors should witness a healthy recovery as supply-side issues ease (for JLR) and commodity headwinds stabilise (for the India business). It will benefit from the commercial vehicle (CV) uptrend and stable growth in passenger vehicles (PVs), company-specific volume/margin drivers, and a sharp improvement in FCF as well as a reduction in net debt in both JLR and India businesses, said those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.