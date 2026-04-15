Information Technology (IT) stocks advanced up to 5 per cent on Wednesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nifty IT gained 3.2 per cent, logging an intra-day high at 31,661.15.

At 10:50 AM, all 10 stocks on the index were trading higher. Individually, Oracle Financial Services Software rallied 4.4 per cent, followed by TCS, Wipro, Persistent Systems, Infosys, Mphasis and LTIMindtree up over 2 per cent. Similarly, Coforge, Tech Mahindra, and HCLTech gained over 1 per cent. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 1.53 per cent at 24,207.40.

Key reasons that led to buying in IT stocks

Positive market sentiment:

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp rebound amid optimism over the resumption of the US-Iran peace talks. The BSE Sensex recorded a day’s high at 78,270.42, up 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent, and NSE Nifty50 gained 438.25 points or 1.8 per cent to an intra-day high at 24,280.9.

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Rise in ADRs

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Wipro and Infosys rose 3.23 per cent and 5.12 per cent, respectively, after overall optimism on Wall Street, driven by easing concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) disruption and hopes surrounding fresh Iran-US peace talks.

The company’s revenue for the quarter is expected to rise around 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,610.63 crore, on average, from ₹23,058.88 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue is likely to grow 4 per cent from ₹23,586.55 crore in Q3FY26.