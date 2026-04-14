Nasscom calls TCS incident isolated, reiterates IT sector safety norms

Nasscom has termed the sexual harassment incidents at TCS as “isolated in nature”, which do not reflect a systemic pattern in India’s IT industry.

The incident, where eight female employees at the company’s Nashik office alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversions, has created an uproar in the country’s nearly $300 billion IT industry, with the safety of women employees being put to question.

“The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety. The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety and workplace conduct. Any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes,” the IT industry body said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that employee safety and well-being remain non-negotiable priorities, and the industry maintains zero tolerance for any form of inappropriate behaviour.

TCS suspended the employees allegedly involved in the incident, which also drew a sharp response from Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who termed the incident as “gravely concerning and anguishing”. TCS chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will lead the investigation into the matter internally.

Nasscom assured that companies across the sector have stricter preventive and redressal mechanisms, backed by clearly defined codes of conduct and full compliance with statutory legal frameworks to ensure that concerns are addressed promptly, fairly, and with due sensitivity.