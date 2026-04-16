Tejas Networks falls 6% as Q4 loss widens; analyst against 'fresh buying'

Tejas Networks share price today: Tejas Networks shares fell today after the Tata Group company reported a widening of its loss in the March quarter (Q4FY26). The Tata Group stock opened 4 per cent lower at ₹429.85 and went on to hit a low of ₹422.50, down 6 per cent.

As of 9:35 AM, Tejas Networks shares were trading 3.7 per cent lower at ₹433.20. A total of 3 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the first 20 minutes of trade. In contrast, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.30 per cent.

The Tata Group stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. According to exchange data, Tejas Networks shares have declined 50 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 3.7 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty index. Tejas Networks Q4 results Tejas Networks, which designs and manufactures wireline and wireless networking products, has reported widening of its losses in Q4 to ₹211.3 crore, compared with a loss of ₹71.8 crore posted in the same quarter a year ago.

Tejas Networks revenue saw a steep decline of 82 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹332.7 crore i the reporting quarter. The company had posted a topline of ₹1,906.9 crore in the Q4 of last fiscal.

For the FY2026, Tejas Networks reported a loss of ₹909 crore as against a net profit of ₹447 crore in the preceding fiscal year (FY2025). Its revenue in the reporting fiscal stood at ₹1,103 crore.

Tejas Networks order book

Tejas Networks ended the March quarter with an order book of ₹1,514 crore, up 49 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net debt stood at ₹3,531 crore, while gross debt was at ₹4,035 crore. During the quarter, the company expanded its international business of wireless products, with the first commercial order for 4G/5G wireless products in international markers and a 5G Massive MIMO radio supply contract with NEC. Besides, the company said that it also made successful trials of its 5G products for an operator in America. Tejas Networks stock: Analyst view

Nilesh Jain, VP, head of technical and derivative research at Centrum Finverse, has advised investors to avoid fresh buying at current levels. He said that the structure looks weak and that the counter could test ₹400 levels.

"Tejas Networks looks slightly weak and is currently trading in a sideways range. The immediate resistance is at ₹460, while support is seen at ₹400, making ₹400–460 the near-term range. There is no clear indication of a breakout above ₹460 in the short term, so the stock may continue to move sideways," said that analyst.