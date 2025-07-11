Friday, July 11, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / This fertiliser stock jumps 4% on strong Q1 performance; key details here

This fertiliser stock jumps 4% on strong Q1 performance; key details here

Madhya Bharat Agro share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹422.45 compared to Thursday's close of ₹418.15

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Madhya Bharat Agro share price: Shares of fertiliser and chemicals company Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose nearly 4 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹432.95 after the company reported solid performance in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26). 
 
At 2:45 PM, Madhya Bharat share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹422.45 compared to Thursday's close of ₹418.15. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was trading 0.74 per cent lower at 25,167.35 levels.
 
Last checked, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹3,701.8 crore. The stock has surged over 112 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹197 touched on October 8, 2024. 
 

Madhya Bharat Agro Q1 FY26 results

The rally in shares of the fertiliser company was backed by robust numbers in the Q1 FY26 results. The company reported a 145.52 per cent growth in the June quarter net profit to ₹28.21 crore compared to ₹11.49 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported revenue from the operation of ₹409.69 crore in Q1 FY26, up 104.49 per cent from 200.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹296.78 crore and net profit of ₹142.53 crore.
 
Madhya Bharat Agro reported total expenses of ₹368.58 crore, almost doubled from ₹183.98 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, the company's total expenses came in at ₹209.65 crore.

About Madhya Bharat Agro Products

Incorporated in October 1997, Madhya Bharat Agro Products is engaged in the manufacturing of fertilisers and chemicals, particularly for the agricultural sector. It operates two manufacturing plants located in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.
 
The company specialises in the manufacture of Beneficiated Rock Phosphate (BRP), Sulphuric Acid (SA), Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Phosphate Rich Organic Manure (Prom). It is also engaged in the production of Sulphur Bentonite and some value-added chemicals like oleum, etc. The company got listed on the National Stock Exchange in 2019.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

