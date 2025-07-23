Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap drone maker stock plunges 7% on weak Q1 show; details here

This smallcap drone maker stock plunges 7% on weak Q1 show; details here

Ideaforge Technology share price tanked after posting weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

ideaForge is a pioneer and market leader in India’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector, with the largest deployment of indigenous drones across the country. | Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ideaforge Technology share price: Ideaforge Technology share price was under pressure on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, with the scrip dropping 7.01 per cent to an intraday low of ₹506.25 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Ideaforge Technology share price was trading 5.79 per cent lower at ₹512.90. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent higher at 82,348.30 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

What led to the fall in Ideaforge Technology share price today?

 
Ideaforge Technology share price tanked after posting weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The company posted a net loss of ₹25.9 crore in the June quarter of FY26, as against a profit of ₹1.1 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
 
The revenue, too, dipped 85.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹12.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹86.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

Also Read

United Breweries

United Breweries shares rise 4% after Q1 results; check key takeaways here

PremiumPaytm

Paytm shares hit 52-week high after posting Q1; check investment strategy

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

artificial intelligence

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock zooms 20%, nears record high. Do you own?

stock market trading

M&M Financial share drops 3% on mixed Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
At the operating level, Ideaforge Technology posted an Ebitda loss of ₹15.14 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Despite the weak Q1 show, Ankit Mehta, CEO of Ideaforge Technology said, “The first quarter of FY2026 marked a positive start for the financial year and reinforced ideaForge’s resilience: both in technology and in business. ideaForge secured a significant ₹137 crore order under the Government’s 5th cycle of Emergency Procurement. This order followed rigorous technical evaluations and country-of-origin checks, highlighting our standing as a trusted partner to the Indian armed forces. The quarter also saw our platforms play a role in Operation Sindoor, proving effective in the high-stakes battlefield scenario, reaffirming the resilience of our indigenous product development and deep-tech foundation. 
 
He added, “Post-Operation Sindoor, government procurement has received a major boost, with the allocation of ₹40,000 crore for the 6th cycle of Emergency Procurement for the armed forces. Additionally, the government has announced an RDI Fund of ₹1 lakh crore, which will further boost innovation efforts in the industry. The next phase of PLI is also expected to be rolled out for drone manufacturers, which will be a major tailwind for the industry and ideaForge. Our strategic and operational efforts are well on track, and we are committed to delivering long-term and meaningful value to our stakeholders.”   ALSO READ | Colgate Palmolive shares slip on weak Q1 profit; time to buy, sell or hold?

About Ideaforge Technology

 
ideaForge is a pioneer and market leader in India’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) sector, with the largest deployment of indigenous drones across the country. 
 
Backed by prominent investors such as Qualcomm, Infosys, and Florintree, the company has established a strong presence in both civil and military drone applications. 
 
ideaForge UAVs are widely used for surveillance and mapping, with one of its drones taking off every three minutes across India.
 
In 2024, ideaForge was ranked third globally among top dual-use (civil and defence) drone manufacturers by Drone Industry Insights, a leading global drone market research firm. 
 
With over 7,00,000 successful flights completed by its customers, ideaForge continues to lead innovation and deployment in the Indian UAV space.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts; Paytm, Colgate dip 2% each; TaMo, Maruti lead auto rally

colgate palmolive

Colgate Palmolive shares slip on weak Q1 profit; time to buy, sell or hold?

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

MCX

Trading halted at MCX amid reports of technical glitch

GMR Airports

GMR Airports plans record $579 mn rupee-bond sale to refinance debt

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks drone industry IdeaForge Technology BSE Sensex Nifty50 Share price Indian equities BSE NSE Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon