Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / United Breweries shares rise 4% after Q1 results; check key takeaways here

United Breweries shares rise 4% after Q1 results; check key takeaways here

United Breweries shares rose 4% after it reported a 6 per cent increase in the net profit for the current financial year (Q1FY26)

United Breweries

United Breweries tower

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of United Breweries (UBL) rose nearly 4 per cent after the company reported a 6 per cent increase in the net profit for the current financial year (Q1FY26), with revenue beating the street's estimates. 
 
The breweries and distilleries firm's stock rose as much as 3.6 per cent during the day to ₹2,119 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 0.5 per cent higher at ₹2,045 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:12 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and have recovered over 6 per cent from their June lows. The counter has risen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 6.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. UBL has a total market capitalisation of ₹53,951.87 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

United Breweries Q1 results

The company reported a 5.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The profit stood at ₹184.03 crore, up from ₹173.80 crore during the same period last year. 
 
However, the revenue from operations fell 7.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,380.78 crore. In the April-June quarter of 2024, revenue was ₹5,811.28 crore. Total expenses for the quarter declined 7.9 per cent to ₹5,143.97 crore. Overall income also dipped by 7.33 per cent to ₹5,391.85 crore.

Also Read

PremiumPaytm

Paytm hit 52-week high after posting Q1, but soon pares gain; Buy or Sell?

colgate palmolive

Colgate Palmolive shares slip on weak Q1 profit; time to buy, sell or hold?

stock market trading

M&M Financial share drops 3% on mixed Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

PremiumDixon Technologies

Dixon Tech Q1 beats estimates: Check brokerage views, stock strategy here

Zomato

Eternal shares clock all-time high after Q1 results; brokerages up target

 
UBL reported a strong growth in the premium segment, which grew by 46 per cent, outpacing the overall category growth.
 
"Volume in Q1 increased 11 per cent, lapping the impact from elections during peak season last year coupled with strong estimated market share gains in the quarter," UBL said in its earnings statement.
 
UBL remains upbeat about growth prospects in India. "We remain committed and optimistic to unlock growth in the category & shape the future of beer in India driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics & premiumisation," the company said. 

Nuvama on UBL Q1 results

Nuvama Institutional Equitus said that UBL reported a strong Q1 performance, with revenue rising 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y, ahead of both Nuvama and consensus estimates. Ebitda grew 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y, beating Nuvama’s forecast but falling short of the Street's expectations.
 
The brokerage retained its 'Buy' call, with a target price of ₹2,505 per share, and added that it awaits more details on the post-results call. 
 
Capex for the quarter stood at approximately ₹1.4 billion, up ₹890 million from the previous year, driven largely by investments in commercial and supply chain initiatives, Nuvama said. Other expenditure rose 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 18 per cent sequentially, led by marketing spends, higher freight costs, and miscellaneous items.
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Paytm, Colgate dip 2% each; TaMo, Maruti lead auto rally

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

This smallcap drone maker stock plunges 7% on weak Q1 show; details here

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Lodha, Oberoi shares fall as institutions sell over ₹3,000 cr worth stake

Macrotech, Macrotech Developers, Lodha

Lodha Developers slips 6%; 1.57 million shares change hands on BSE

MCX

Trading at MCX resumes after initial halt amid reports of technical glitch

Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks Markets United Breweries MARKETS TODAY India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayIndia US Trade DealUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon