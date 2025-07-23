Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / GMR Airports plans record $579 mn rupee-bond sale to refinance debt

GMR Airports plans record $579 mn rupee-bond sale to refinance debt

The New Delhi-based company is considering to raise the funds through a note due in 18-months to three years and will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt

GMR Airports

The company is planning to tap the market as a cumulative 100-basis-point reduction by the central bank this year brings down borrowing costs.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Divya Patil and Saikat Das
 
GMR Airports Ltd. is considering a ₹5,000 crore ($579 million) local-currency bond sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be a record rupee issuance for India’s second-largest private airport operator.
 
The New Delhi-based company is considering to raise the funds through a note due in 18-months to three years and will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The firm may aim to price the securities at about 10.5 per cent, the person said.
 
 
A representative for GMR Airports didn’t respond to an email seeking comments.  

Also Read

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

GMR Aero Technic inks three-year base maintenance deal with Akasa Air

GMR Group

GMR Hyderabad International Airport acquires 70% stake in Logistics Park

PremiumHyderabad airport

On the runway: GMR's ₹14,000 crore capex plan for Hyderabad airport

cci

CCI rejects allegations of anti-competitive practices against GMR Airports

airplane, airport

DIAL cries foul over flight operations from Hindon airport in Ghaziabad

 
The Economic Times earlier reported the company is looking to raise ₹5,700 crore.
 
The company is planning to tap the market as a cumulative 100-basis-point reduction by the central bank this year brings down borrowing costs. The fundraising underscores growth prospects for India’s aviation sector and comes at a time when GMR is looking to expand its footprint in the country. 
 
GMR, along with the country’s largest airport operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., is expected to be among the top contenders as the government looks to privatize 11 airports. If the deal goes through, it will be GMR’s largest-ever rupee offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It has three local-currency bonds amounting to ₹5,000 crore maturing next year. 
 
Care Ratings last month upgraded GMR Airports’ loans and bonds to A from BBB+ and expects the firm’s business to be supported by favorable outlook for the airport sector. GMR’s unit Delhi International Airport Ltd. is also planning to issue ₹1,000 crore worth of bonds, according to people familiar with the matter. 

More From This Section

dividend

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp,15 others go ex-date on July 24; full list

stock market trading

M&M Financial share drops 3% on mixed Q1 nos; should you buy, sell or hold?

PremiumPaytm

Paytm shares hit 52-week high after posting Q1; check investment strategy

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 160 pts, Nifty tops 25,100; auto stocks rally, realty declines

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee trades near one-month low despite tariff cheers; opens at 86.41/$

Topics : GMR GMR group rupee bond

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon