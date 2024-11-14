Business Standard
Thomas Cook shares jump 7% after robust performance in Q2 earnings

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) jumped up to 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 204.90 per share on the BSE

Nov 14 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Shares of Thomas Cook (India) jumped up to 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 204.90 per share on the BSE after the company reported a substantial increase in net profits in its second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
The company on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 71.9 crore in Q2FY25, marking an increase of 39.6 per cent versus a net profit of Rs 51.5 crore in the year ago period. 
 
The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,004 crore in the September quarter of FY25, reflecting an 8.7 per cent increase from Rs 1,843 crore in the previous year.  
 
 
Thomas Cook’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at Rs 125 crore, soaring 21.1 per cent versus Rs 103 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda margin improved to 6.2 per cent versus 5.6 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
The group continues to maintain a strong financial position, with cash and bank balances at Rs. 1,888 crore as of September 30, 2024. 
 
“Thomas Cook India Group has delivered strong results, comparable to a peak-season quarter in a traditionally non-peak quarter for the industry. For H1 FY25 also, the team has delivered a healthy growth of 26 per cent over H2FY24. Having achieved our first priority of recovery in business volumes, our focus, looking ahead, is on ensuring sustainable growth and profitability,” said Madhavan Menon, executive chairman, Thomas Cook (India).
 
Thomas Cook (India) is a transnational travel and travel related financial services company in the country offering a broad spectrum of services that include Foreign Exchange Corporate Travel MICE Leisure Travel Insurance Visa & Passport services and E-Business 

Thomas Cook share price history 
The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 173 per cent, while gaining 138 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 7.7 per cent year to date and 19.8 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 9,433.48 crore. Thomas Cook shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 81.09 times and at an earning per share of Rs 2.36. 
 
At 11:06 AM; the shares of the company were trading 4.81 per cent higher at Rs 200.55 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 77,567.96 level. 
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

