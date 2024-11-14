Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Banco Products surges 17%, hits record high on 1:1 bonus, strong Q2

Banco Products surges 17%, hits record high on 1:1 bonus, strong Q2

The company observed an upturn in the OEM business in terms of peak volumes with some of the company's clients due to positive market demands amongst other factors

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Banco Products shares hit a record high of Rs 821.70, as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after its board recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 new equity share for every 1 existing equity share to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date.
 
The auto ancillary company has announced bonus shares after a gap of 17 years. Earlier, in August 2007, Banco Products had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
 
At 09:40 am; the stock was trading 16 per cent higher at Rs 811.80, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 798 touched on July 29, 2024. The stock has bounced back 59 per cent from June month low of Rs 517.70 on the BSE.
 
 
Meanwhile, Banco Products reported a more-than-doubled net profit at Rs 138.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.11 crore in a year ago quarter. Gross sales increased 23.8 per cent year-on-year at Rs 888.81 crore against Rs 717.91 crore in Q2FY24.
 
Banco Products is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Heat exchangers/Cooling systems. The company caters to both domestic and international market.
 
The company in its FY24 annual report said that it has observed an upturn in the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business in terms of peak volumes with some of the company’s clients as compared to the previous fiscal year due to positive market demands amongst other factors.
 
Alterations in the emission norms for off highway and construction machinery to Bharat Stage V, along with new norms for air conditioned cabins for commercial vehicles and alternative fuel applications have opened up a range of new opportunities, the company said.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts; Nifty at 23,650; Niva Bupa lists with 6% premium

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

FIIs add short positions in Nifty, Bank Nifty; OI rises up to 75% in Nov

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock market holiday: Long weekend alert! BSE, NSE closed on Friday, Nov 15

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch, Nov 14: PFC, Eicher Motors, Vi, Nalco, Swiggy, ONGC

SEBI

Sebi bats for easing angel fund norms; move to aid funding of startups

 
In general, the OEM customer expectations with respect to product thermal efficiency, compact packaging of cooling modules, lower weight targets for saving fuel and increased product reliability have taken the company to newer horizons of business development and achievements, the management said.
 
In electric vehicle (EV) and alternative energy applications market, Banco Products have begun participation in product development and supply to selected customers in cooling systems, gaskets and sealing solutions which includes expanding customer bases both in the domestic and global markets.
 

Also Read

Niva Bupa IPO listing

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nalco rises 5% on stellar Q2 show; PAT up nearly 5x, announces dividend

Torrent Power

Torrent Power slumps over 6% after net profit, Ebitda slip in Q2 results

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Industries gains 9% on posting over 2x profit in Q2, revenue up 22%

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Manappuram Finance, Emami, 2 others to remain in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon