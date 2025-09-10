Top Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, BonanzaAffle 3i
Affle 3i has given a Pennant breakout supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating continuation of the bullish trend. The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, which further reinforces the positive sentiment.
On the momentum front, the RSI is moving in the northern direction, aligning with the bullish price action. From a directional standpoint, DI+ is positioned above DI-, confirming the uptrend, while ADX trading above DI- signals strength in the move.
Buying entry: ₹2,040-₹2,075
Stop loss: ₹1,900
Target price: ₹2,410 / ₹2,500
Raymond Lifestyle
At lower levels, Raymond Lifestyle has given a breakout of a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily time frame. The breakout is supported by a rise in volumes, indicating strong buyer interest.
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, reflecting bullish sentiment. On the momentum front, the RSI is moving northward, supporting the positive price action. From a directional perspective, DI+ trading above DI- confirms the uptrend, while ADX above DI- highlights strength in the ongoing move.
Buy above: ₹1,327
Stop loss: ₹1,188
Target price: ₹1,605 / ₹1,800
Devyani International
Devyani International has given a breakout of a falling parallel channel, signalling a shift in trend to the upside. The breakout is backed by rising volumes, reflecting strong buying interest.
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming bullish sentiment, while the RSI is trending higher, supporting the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ above DI- highlights the uptrend, and ADX trading above the DIs indicates strength in the move.
Buy above: ₹185-₹187
Stop loss: ₹170
Target price: ₹215 / ₹230 =========
(Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)