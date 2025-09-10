Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top buy calls, Sept 10: Here are three stocks with up to 35% returns

Top buy calls, Sept 10: Here are three stocks with up to 35% returns

Affle 3i, Raymond Lifestyle and Devyani International are the top technical picks for Kunal Kamble of Bonanza Portfolio

markets, market, trading, trading call, buy, sell, buy sell, stocks, stock

Stocks to buy today

Kunal Kamble Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 

Top Stocks to Buy - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

Affle 3i 
Affle 3i has given a Pennant breakout supported by a sharp rise in volumes, indicating continuation of the bullish trend. The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, which further reinforces the positive sentiment. 
 
On the momentum front, the RSI is moving in the northern direction, aligning with the bullish price action. From a directional standpoint, DI+ is positioned above DI-, confirming the uptrend, while ADX trading above DI- signals strength in the move.
 
Buying entry: ₹2,040-₹2,075 
Stop loss: ₹1,900 
Target price: ₹2,410 / ₹2,500
 

Also Read

Trading

Nifty bulls eye 25k to confirm trend; analysts bet on two stocks for upside

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Solar power stocks trade mixed; check which is best bet for your portfolio

Infosys

Infosys buyback: Stock down 21% in 2025; can the move revive sentiment?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

This stock with near 29% FPI holding flags Sell signal; check downside risk

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio?

Raymond Lifestyle 

At lower levels, Raymond Lifestyle has given a breakout of a Descending Triangle pattern on the daily time frame. The breakout is supported by a rise in volumes, indicating strong buyer interest. 
 
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, reflecting bullish sentiment. On the momentum front, the RSI is moving northward, supporting the positive price action. From a directional perspective, DI+ trading above DI- confirms the uptrend, while ADX above DI- highlights strength in the ongoing move.
 
Buy above: ₹1,327 
Stop loss: ₹1,188 
Target price: ₹1,605 / ₹1,800

Devyani International 

Devyani International has given a breakout of a falling parallel channel, signalling a shift in trend to the upside. The breakout is backed by rising volumes, reflecting strong buying interest. 
 
The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, confirming bullish sentiment, while the RSI is trending higher, supporting the positive price action. On the directional front, DI+ above DI- highlights the uptrend, and ADX trading above the DIs indicates strength in the move.
 
Buy above: ₹185-₹187 
Stop loss: ₹170 
Target price: ₹215 / ₹230  ========= 
(Disclaimer: Kunal Kamble is a senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Shringar House IPO opens: Strong prospects, say analysts; should you bid?

JICA

JICA India chief pushes for opening India market further for investmentpremium

urban company

Ahead of IPO, Urban Company mobilises ₹854 cr from anchor investors

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma stock concerns may be overstated as domestic growth holdspremium

trading, market, stocks

Auto stocks drive ₹3 trillion market capitalisation surge on GST cutpremium

Topics : Market technicals Markets Sensex Nifty Stocks to buy today Stock calls Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalNepal Protest UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon