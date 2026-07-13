Top trading ideas: Choice analyst bets on LIC, Bajaj Finserv, Metropolis

Buy LICI in Cash @443 SL @425 TGT @480

LICI has recently witnessed a decisive breakout above a broader falling trendline, signalling a potential reversal in the medium-term trend after an extended consolidation phase. The stock is sustaining above the breakout zone and has further strengthened the bullish setup by forming a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern, indicating renewed buying interest at higher levels. It is also trading above its key moving averages, while the Supertrend indicator has turned positive, reinforcing the improving price structure and suggesting that bullish momentum is likely to continue.

Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the RSI holding around 62.8, reflecting strengthening buying momentum without entering the overbought zone. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout level, it has the potential to move towards ₹480 in the near term. Traders may consider buying LICI around ₹443, with a strict stop-loss at ₹425 to manage risk effectively and maintain a favourable risk-reward setup.

Buy BAJAJFINSV in Cash @1916 SL @1835 TGT @2070

BAJAJFINSV has been witnessing steady accumulation from lower levels, indicating improving investor confidence after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock recently delivered a decisive breakout above its previous swing high and, importantly, successfully retested the breakout zone before resuming its upward move, confirming the strength of the bullish structure. The

breakout coincides with the 200-day EMA resistance, which has now turned into a strong support level, reinforcing the positive trend. The stock is also trading above its key moving averages, while the Supertrend remains firmly in bullish mode, suggesting sustained buying momentum.

Momentum indicators continue to support the bullish outlook, with the RSI climbing to around 66.9 and forming higher highs after rebounding from the oversold zone, reflecting strengthening price momentum. The overall chart structure indicates the potential for further upside as long as the stock holds above the breakout support. Fresh long positions can be considered around ₹1,916, with ₹1,835 acting as a protective stop-loss, while ₹2,070 remains the immediate upside objective, offering a favourable risk-reward setup for positional traders.

Buy METROPOLIS in Cash @568 SL @540 TGT @625

METROPOLIS continues to exhibit a strong Higher High–Higher Low (HH-HL) formation, highlighting a well-established bullish trend after its recovery from lower levels. Following the earlier Golden Crossover, the stock has consistently respected its 20-day and 50-day EMAs as dynamic support, with every minor decline attracting fresh buying interest. The upward sloping

moving averages further reinforce the strength of the prevailing trend, indicating that the stock remains well-positioned for continued upside.