Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs reverse 4-month selling trend with ₹15,157 crore inflow in July

FPIs reverse 4-month selling trend with ₹15,157 crore inflow in July

Foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities this month, supported by improving macroeconomic indicators, a stable rupee and easing global risk concerns

foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

Prior to the selling spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested ₹22,615 crore in Indian equities in February | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After four straight months of selling, foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in July, investing over ₹15,157 crore so far this month, supported by improving domestic macroeconomic indicators, a stable rupee and better global risk sentiment.

The latest inflow follows net outflows of ₹49,340 crore in June, ₹32,963 crore in May, ₹60,847 crore in April and a massive ₹1.17 trillion in March, according to data from the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

Prior to the selling spree, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested ₹22,615 crore in Indian equities in February.

Despite July's turnaround, foreign investors have pulled out a net ₹2.6 trillion from Indian equities so far in 2026, exceeding the ₹1.66 trillion withdrawn in the same period of 2025.

 

According to Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, the reversal in July reflects improving global risk appetite, easing concerns over energy prices following the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions earlier this month, and renewed confidence in India's macroeconomic fundamentals.

Also Read

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Bloomberg rolls out electronic platform for Indian government bond trading

Sebi

Sebi notifies changes to FPI regulations, mandates fee payment in INR

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi weighs shift to rupee-denominated fees from US dollars for FPIs, FVCIs

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs' debt appetite surpasses equity exit in June on RBI, govt measures

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Sebi mulls easing deep disclosures for foreign portfolio investorspremium

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said improving domestic macroeconomic conditions and the rupee's stability have played a key role in attracting foreign inflows.

He added that weakness in the semiconductor trade and FPIs turning sellers in markets such as South Korea also redirected flows towards India.

Srivastava noted that after a period of market consolidation, valuations have become more reasonable, prompting foreign investors to selectively increase exposure to high-quality Indian firms.

He, however, cautioned that while July's sharp reversal is encouraging, the sustainability of FPI inflows will depend on global developments and the resilience of India's domestic growth story.

Meanwhile, debt continues to attract growing foreign interest. FPIs invested ₹6,625 crore in debt securities through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and ₹3,228 crore through the general route during July.

Vijayakumar said the government's changes to the taxation of debt investments have made Indian debt more attractive to FPIs while contributing to the rupee stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Investors, NRIs, Markets

Coming soon: KYC from home for NRIs, foreigners looking to invest in Indiapremium

equity

Benchmark indices snap weekly winning streak as oil jitters weigh on mkts

page industries, jockey, speedo

Strong volumes, realisations lead to upgrades for Page Industriespremium

TCS

TCS Q1FY27 showing offers hope, but a lot hinges on demand recoverypremium

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

Nearly 210 newage firms ready for public markets in next two years: Redseer

Topics : India FPI FPI inflows Foreign Portfolio Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 Results TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamIndia Food InflationTCS Share Price TodayFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance