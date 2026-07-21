UltraTech Cement reclaims 200-DMA; chart hints at 10% gain hereon: Analyst
Muthuselvaraj M, technical research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that UltraTech Cement stock can gain in the short- to medium-term as momentum indicators are showing strength on the chart.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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UltraTech Cement stock rallied 2 per cent to a high of ₹12,132 in Tuesday's intra-day deals on the back of steady Q1 earnings. The cement major reported 16.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit at ₹2,599.30 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, backed by 15.9 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations at ₹24,648.20 crore. Brokerages - Nirmal Bang and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, with upside targets of ₹13,662 and ₹13,800, respectively. READ MORE Meanwhile, at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, UltraTech stock pared gains, and quoted at ₹11,970 - up 0.6 per cent. In comparison, the Sensex was down 235 points (0.3 per cent) at 77,470. Commenting on the Q1 earnings, Akshay Shetty, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan reckons that the Q1 earnings growth was driven by robust volume growth of 12.2 per cent YoY, supported by sustained demand across key end markets, along with a 3.3 per cent YoY improvement in realizations. "EBITDA per tonne increased marginally by 1.4 per cent YoY to ₹1,214, despite a 3.8 per cent YoY rise in input costs per tonne during the quarter. The resilience in profitability reflects the company's focus on cost optimization, operational efficiencies, and disciplined pricing strategy," said Shetty.
UltraTech Cement stock outlook by Mirae Asset SharekhanUltraTech Cement View/ Reo: Bullish/ Buy Current Market Price: ₹11,970 Upside Target: ₹12,670-₹1,3200 Reversal: ₹10,700 Muthuselvaraj M, Technical Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan believes that the UltraTech Cement stock is showing positive momentum, and has reclaimed the long-term moving average on the daily chart.
"ULTRACEMCO has shown positive momentum after finding support at its swing low of ₹10,700, following a correction from its peak of ₹13,110," says Muthuselvaraj. The analyst adds that the stock has now surpassed its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) placed at ₹11,820, suggesting that the rally may continue toward the ₹12,670–₹13,200 range in the short to medium term. The upside target implies a potential upside of around 10.3 per cent from current levels. "Momentum indicators are showing strength, with readings above 60 and positive crossovers across timeframes, indicating buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a strong positive bias for the short and medium term," the analyst explains. On the downside, Muthuselvaraj cautions that a close below the ₹10,700-support level could trigger a decline toward ₹10,350. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:56 AM IST