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Home / Markets / News / United Breweries hits 52-week low as Devans shuts Ludhiana brewery unit

United Breweries hits 52-week low as Devans shuts Ludhiana brewery unit

The stock was under pressure after Devans Modern Breweries announced the closure of its brewery unit at Focal Point, Ludhiana, Punjab, effective June 30, 2026,

United Breweries share

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SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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United Breweries shares slip 2.2 per cent, hits 52-week low on BSE at ₹1,338.15 per share. However, at 12:29 PM, United Breweries’ share price recovered slightly and was down 1.1 per cent at ₹1,353.85 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 74,998.57. 
The stock was under pressure after Devans Modern Breweries had announced the closure of its brewery unit at Focal Point, Ludhiana, Punjab, effective June 30, 2026, while simultaneously securing a long-term capacity lease agreement with a contract brewing unit to ensure the uninterrupted supply of its beer in Punjab and neighbouring states, including Delhi. 
 
The company stated that the closure of the Ludhiana brewery will not impact its business performance in the state. Under the long-term lease arrangement, the contract brewing unit will meet future demand efficiently and sustainably through enhanced operations within Punjab. 
The company has made the requisite intimation to the Excise Department of Punjab, dated May 18, 2026, and has disclosed the development to the stock exchanges in the interest of transparency. 
On the employee front, the company said it is committed to taking all necessary and responsible steps to support its employees and workmen through the transition. 

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United Breweries is a beer company and a subsidiary of Heineken International, one of the world's leading brewing groups. Founded in 1915 and headquartered in Bengaluru, UBL is best known for its flagship brand Kingfisher — India's most popular beer brand with over 50 per cent market share in the organised beer segment. 
The company operates across a nationwide network of breweries, giving it extensive manufacturing and distribution reach across India. Its portfolio spans a range of beer variants under the Kingfisher umbrella, including Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, and Kingfisher Ultra, catering to consumers across price points and preferences. 
Heineken International acquired a controlling stake in UBL in 2008, bringing global brewing expertise, technology, and best practices to the company's operations. UBL is listed on BSE and NSE and has consistently been one of the most recognised consumer brands in India. 
Beyond beer, UBL has played a defining role in shaping India's organised alcoholic beverages market, investing in brand building, supply chain infrastructure, and responsible consumption initiatives over its century-long history.

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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