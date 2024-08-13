Business Standard
Upcoming IPO Alert: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions files DRHP with Sebi

Upcoming IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

Upcoming IPO Alert: Technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering (IPO).

With the IPO, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is offering an offer for sale of up to 28,184,060 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details
 
The offer for sale comprises up to 5,347,924 equity shares by Ashra Family Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, up to 1,708,846 equity shares by Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust (Promoter Group Selling Shareholders), up to 4,375,387 equity shares by Joseph Benardello, up to 1,800,000 equity shares by Gautam Char, up to 1,800,000 equity shares by Parminder Bolina, up to 1,641,232 equity shares by Jeffrey Philip Freimark, up to 1,032,894 equity shares by Berjis Minoo Desai, and up to 937,858 equity shares by Scott D. Hayworth (Individual Selling Shareholders).

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial Limited, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

About Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a leading partner for outpatient and inpatient care organisations. The company is a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada, and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

As of March 31, 2024, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions claims to have over 800 healthcare organisations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centers, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups, ancillary healthcare organisations, and other outpatient and inpatient healthcare delivery organisations.

The total addressable market for provider enablement technology solutions in the US is expected to reach US $323 billion by 2028. As per a press note released by the company, the current market penetration remains limited compared to the projected total addressable market in 2027, indicating a significant untapped market opportunity for providers of healthcare enablement solutions like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions to ride this wave of growth.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

