Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / US stocks fall as investors scale back bets on Fed rate cuts in 2025

US stocks fall as investors scale back bets on Fed rate cuts in 2025

Five of the 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, led by a 1.8 per cent drop in Technology stocks. Megacaps were down, with Tesla sliding 2 per cent, Apple dropping 2.7 per cent

Stock market, traders, US stock market

Bets currently reflect expectations of a 27 bps easing by the Fed's December meeting. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US stocks dropped on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 at a two-month low as bond yields surged after robust payroll numbers last week, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish stance for most of this year. 
At 09:50 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.06 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 42,043.51, the S&P 500 lost 40.79 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 5,786.25, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 274.13 points, or 1.43 per cent, to 18,887.50. 
Wall Street's fear gauge rose 1.60 points to hit a more than three-week high. 
The domestically sensitive Russell 2000 index declined 1 per cent to its lowest since September 2024, extending Friday's decline, which saw it enter correction territory after falling more than 10 per cent from its November intraday record high. 
 
Pressuring stocks, yields on longer-dated Treasury bonds are pinned at multi-month highs. 

Also Read

Wall Street

Wall Street hits one-week high as optimism grows over Trump tariffs

Jimmy Carter

US stock markets to remain closed on Jan 9 in honour of Jimmy Carter

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 502pts, Nifty ends below 24,200; Banking, financials dip

markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 384pts, Nifty ends at 24,668; Realty shares outperform

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Close Highlights: Fab Friday! Sensex ends 843pts up, soars 2050pts from low; Nifty at 24,768

At one point, traders were no longer fully pricing in even one Fed rate cut this year, according to data compiled by LSEG
, from about 43 basis points before Friday's job figures. 
Bets currently reflect expectations of a 27 bps easing by the Fed's December meeting. 
"In the early stages of recalibrating monetary policy, investors tend to take a bit of a risk-off attitude," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth. 
"But the important part of what has changed thus far this year is that economic data being positive at the end of the day will likely be a net positive for corporate earnings and for markets." 
Five of the 11 S&P 500 sectors declined, led by a 1.8 per cent drop in Technology stocks. Megacaps were down, with Tesla sliding 2 per cent, Apple dropping 2.7 per cent and Alphabet losing 1.5 per cent. 
The main indexes logged their second consecutive week of declines in the previous session after multiple reports pointed to better-than-expected economic activity, raising worries that inflation could be running high. 
Investors also priced in the likelihood that the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies - such as tariffs and a clampdown on illegal immigration - could threaten global trade and fuel price pressures when the Fed has also signaled a cloudy monetary policy outlook. Trump is expected to take office on Jan. 20. 
The Consumer Price Index numbers and the central bank's Beige Book on economic activity, both due on Wednesday, could help investors gauge the Fed's policy outlook. 
Chip stocks such as Nvidia dropped 3.3 per cent and Advanced Micro Devices fell 1 per cent after the US government said it would further restrict artificial-intelligence chip and technology exports. 
Moderna slid 22 per cent to the bottom of the S&P 500 after cutting its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion. 
Dow component UnitedHealth Group added 3.6 per cent, CVS Health rose 4.1 per cent and Humana climbed 5.9 per cent after the US government proposed 2026 reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurers, which will result in a 2.2 per cent increase in payments. 
Major lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo are due to report results on Wednesday. 
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. 
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 22 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 149 new lows.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

IPO

With IPO hopes high, AIFs inclining towards late-stage startups: Report

PremiumRs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee depreciation may exacerbate market sell-off if downtrend continues

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Economy strong, but equities face valuation challenge: ICICI Prudential MF

Bonds

Govt 10-year bond yield logs biggest single-day rise in over 7 months

Stock market

Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Jan 14 for Makar Sankranti?

Topics : US stock market US stocks Fed rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon