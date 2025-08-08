Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venkys India shares slip 4%, hits 52-week low after Q1 results; details

Venkys India shares slip 4%, hits 52-week low after Q1 results; details

Venkys' share price came under pressure after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Venkys, a part of the renowned VH Group, is a leading player in the Indian poultry industry with diversified operations across breeding, processing, and animal health.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Venkys share price: Venkys  share price was under pressure on Friday, August 8, 2025, with the stock falling up to 3.76 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,435.10 per share.
 
Around 1:10 PM, Venkys share price was trading 2.23 per cent lower at ₹1,458. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 80,138.96 levels.
 

Why did Venkys share fall today?

 
Venkys’ share price came under pressure after the company posted a weak set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
Venky’s reported a sharp decline in its financial performance for Q1FY26, with net profit plunging 75.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15.8 crore, from ₹75.2 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
 
This was despite a 7.2 per cent rise in revenue to ₹865.8 crore, compared to ₹808 crore in the same quarter last year. 

At the operating level, Ebitda dropped 77.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23.5 crore, while operating margins shrank to 2.7 per cent, as against 12.8 per cent, reflecting pressure on profitability despite modest top-line growth. 
 

Venkys dividend, record date

 
Venkys recommended a dividend of ₹10 per equity share (100 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, as approved in the Board Meeting held on May 12, 2025. The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 49th Annual General Meeting.
 
The company has fixed Thursday, August 14, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend, based on the Register of Members and records of Depositories as of the close of business on that date. 
 Kalyan Jewellers shares crack 9% despite positive Q1 results; Here's why

About Venkys

 
Venkys, a part of the renowned VH Group, is a leading player in the Indian poultry industry with diversified operations across breeding, processing, and animal health. 
 
The company operates through three key segments including Poultry and Poultry Products, Animal Health Products, and Oilseed.  
 
Its poultry segment includes the production and sale of day-old broiler and layer chicks, processed chicken, SPF eggs, and poultry feed. 
 
In the Animal Health Products division, Venky's manufactures a range of medicines and nutritional supplements for birds, including toxin binders and health aids. 
 
The Oilseed segment focuses on the processing of soya to produce refined edible oil and soya de-oiled cake.
 
Venky’s is known for its integrated operations and strong market presence, making it one of the most recognised names in the Indian poultry sector. It is also one of Asia’s largest producers of Specific Pathogen Free (SPF) eggs. 

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

