Home / Markets / News / Max Financial share rises 4% on healthy Q1 results; key numbers here

Max Financial share rises 4% on healthy Q1 results; key numbers here

Max Financial Services shares rose after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

With most negatives priced in, worst seems over for Max Financial investors

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), a part of India's leading business conglomerate – the Max Group – is primarily focused on the life insurance sector.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Financial  share price: Max Financial shares rose as much as 3.78 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,563.45 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, August 8, 2025.
 
At 11:30 AM, Max Financial share was trading 2.02 per cent higher at ₹1,536.85, even as BSE Sensex was trading 0.68 per cent lower at 80,074.12 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why did Max Financial share rise today?

 
Max Financial Services shares rose after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
 
The company reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated revenue, excluding investment income. 
 
Its life insurance arm, Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, recorded a healthy business performance, with its private market share improving by 121 basis points (bps) to 10 per cent in Q1. 

Individual Adjusted First Year Premium rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,553 crore, while Gross Written Premium increased 18 per cent to ₹6,397 crore.
 
Profitability also saw an uptick, with the Value of New Business (VNB) growing 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹335 crore. New business margins expanded by 260 basis points to 20.1 per cent. 
 
The Embedded Value stood at ₹26,478 crore, marking a 20 per cent growth, with an Operating Return on Embedded Value (RoEV) of 14.3 per cent.  ALSO READ | Why did Medanta's parent Global Health shares jump 8% in trade today? 
Other operational metrics were also strong – Individual New Business Sum Assured grew 26 per cent Y-o-Y, new retail policy sales were up 10 per cent, and Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 14 per cent to ₹1,83,211 crore.
 
Prashant Tripathy, CEO and managing director, Axis Max Life, said, "We have started the fiscal on a positive momentum, achieving a 23 per cent Y-o-Y increase in Individual Adjusted First Year Premium. This robust growth is built on a foundation of a balanced product mix, a wide-reaching and diversified distribution network, and a relentless focus on innovation to meet the emergent customer needs. Our New Business Margin improved significantly to 20.1 per cent in the first quarter, while the Value of New Business (VNB) saw a 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth reflecting a proactive and strategic market approach, delivering a 121 basis point gain in Axis Max Life’s private industry market share.” 
 
“This performance not only demonstrates our operational efficiency but also the ability to generate sustainable, long-term value. As we move forward, our aspiration is clear and ambitious: to continue outpacing the industry growth while marching towards the goal of being among the top 3 private life insurers in India," Tripathy added.
 
Moreover, the company launched ‘Axis Max Life app,’ a digital platform that integrates life insurance servicing with wellness benefits. The app is a comprehensive, digital solution for customers, designed to simplify life insurance management, promote holistic wellness, and enhance overall customer experience.   ALSO READ | Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

About Max Financial

 
Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL), a part of India’s leading business conglomerate – the Max Group – is primarily focused on the life insurance sector. 
 
It holds and actively manages an approximately 81 per cent majority stake in Axis Max Life Insurance. The company is publicly listed on both the NSE and BSE.
 
In addition to a ~1.7 per cent stake held by founder Analjit Singh and the sponsor family, Max Financial boasts a diverse and prestigious shareholder base. This includes global institutions such as MSI, Capital Group, Vanguard, Polar, Pictet, Jupiter, BlackRock, Kuwait Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Franklin Templeton, Pioneer, JP Morgan, Norges Bank, and Oxbow Capital.
 
A number of prominent domestic and international asset management companies also hold stakes in MFSL, including HDFC, Nippon, ICICI Prudential, DSP, SBI, Kotak, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Mirae, UTI, Canara Robeco, Invesco, HSBC, WhiteOak, Edelweiss, TATA, Bandhan, and PGIM. 
 
Additionally, several private life insurance companies such as HDFC Life, SBI Life, TATA AIA, Kotak Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance are also among its shareholders.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Max Financial BSE Sensex Max Financial Services Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Nifty50 Indian equities Share price Q1 results

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

