Why did Medanta's parent Global Health shares jump 8% in trade today?

Why did Medanta's parent Global Health shares jump 8% in trade today?

Global Health (Medanta) shares jumped 7.7 per cent on Friday, after the company posted Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday

Medanta Hospital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:51 AM IST



Global Health (Medanta) shares jumped 7.7 per cent on Friday, August 8, 2025, and logged a 52-week high at ₹1,428.65 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted Q1 results, after market hours on Thursday. 
 
At 11:03 AM, Global Health share price rose 6.56 per cent to ₹1,412.5 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.72 per cent lower at 80,040.2.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Global Health Q1 results recap

In Q1, the company posted a consolidated net profit to ₹159 crore, as compared to ₹106.2 crore a year ago, up 50 per cent. 
 
 
The company's consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 grew by 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,030.8 crore, as compared to ₹861 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹255.3 crore Y-o-Y and the Ebitda margin came in at 24.3 per cent, as compared to 23.6 per cent a year ago. 
 
Occupied bed days increased by 13.3 per cent, representing an occupancy of 63.2 per cent on increased bed capacity.

In-patients count increased by 14.2 per cent and out-patients count increased by 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Matured hospitals' revenue was ₹700.6 crore, a growth of 10.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
Besides, developing hospitals' revenue was ₹321.9 crore, a growth of 35.9 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. During the period, International Patients Revenue increased by 33.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹63.6 crore, driven by increased international patient volume. OPD Pharmacy (Hospital & Retail) continues to register strong double-digit growth. Revenue increased by 21.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹40.4 crore.   ALSO READ | Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

About Global Health Limited (Medanta) 

Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India, with key specialties cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopedics, liver transplant, and kidney and urology, according to the report titled “An assessment of the healthcare delivery market in India, September 2022” by CRISIL Limited. 
 

Topics : Medanta Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

