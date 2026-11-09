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Home / Markets / News / Voltas dips 8% in two sessions post Q2 earnings; Emkay retains 'Buy' rating

Voltas dips 8% in two sessions post Q2 earnings; Emkay retains 'Buy' rating

Analysts at Emkay retained 'Buy' rating on Voltas with a target price of ₹1,500 as valuations remain attractive and the stock trades near the lower end of the historical range.

Voltas share price declined 8% in two trading sessions post Q2 results.

Voltas share price declined 8% in two trading sessions post Q2 results.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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Share price of Voltas dipped 3.8 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,016.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's trading session. Including Sunday's Muhurat trading session's fall, the stock declined 7.5 per cent as investors reacted to the Q2 earnings. The stock has been a laggard on the bourses in 2026, down 26 per cent as against a 2.7 per cent dip in Nifty 200 index. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,582.50 on February 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹930.50 on October 28, 2026. At 10:30 AM, Voltas traded 3 per cent lower at ₹1,025 on trades of around 8.10 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty was down 0.2 per cent at 24,931. 

Emkay retains 'Buy' rating on Voltas post Q2 earnings

 Voltas reported a 53.4 per cent surge in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹52.64 crore for the quarter ended September 2026  compared with ₹34.30 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 15.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,707 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹2,347 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts at Emkay flag that Voltas reported a mixed set of earnings for the September quarter, with Unitary Cooling Products (UCP)/ Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) segments delivering robust growth of 29 per cent/ 33 per cent YoY, while the Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services (EMPS) revenue declined around 16 per cent YoY. UCP performance was supported by 32 per cent volume growth in Room Air Conditioners (RACs). The company maintained its leadership position, with 17.4 per cent market share.  ALSO READ: Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, ZEEL, Adani Enterprises, IOCL, SBI, Airtel The management remains focused on sustaining market leadership, improving absolute profitability, and strengthening cost competitiveness. While 2Q is seasonally a lean quarter, the management expects a strong 2H, supported by healthy demand, an extended summer, premiumization, and customer loyalty, the brokerage noted. Voltas has undertaken calibrated price hikes of around 14 per cent through 2Q (including energy-label-related increases), followed by a further 5-7 per cent hike in October. However, with around 35 per cent of sales to trade partners operating on 4-5M price locks, the full benefit of price hikes will reflect with a lag, with a larger impact expected in 4Q. Analysts believe that valuations remain attractive, with the stock trading near the lower end of the historical 1YF PER range, offering a favourable risk-reward. "We retain BUY with an unchanged SoTP-based TP of ₹1,500 at Sep-28E (roll-forwarded)," Emkay said. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty around 24,950; VIX drops 9% Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. 
 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 10:42 AM IST