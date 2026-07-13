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Home / Markets / News / Voltas jumps over 4% as company hikes AC prices with immediate effect

Voltas jumps over 4% as company hikes AC prices with immediate effect

As per reports, Voltas has increased prices across the RAC portfolio by 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent.

Voltas share price today

Voltas jumps over 4% as company hikes AC prices with immediate effect

Heena Ojha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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Voltas share price today: Voltas Ltd.’s share price surged over 4 percent on Monday after the company introduced a fresh round of price hikes across the air conditioner portfolio. 
 
As per reports, the consumer durable giant's latest round of price increase is of 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent across the RAC portfolio. Notably, the price increase is implementable on an immediate basis. 
 
With the ongoing El Niño phenomenon leading to an 18 per cent rainfall deficit, Voltas has pointed to resilient demand in its RAC segment. The company attributed the latest price hike to mounting cost pressures from rising raw material prices and rupee depreciation against the US dollar, compounded by uncertainties stemming from the West Asia crisis. 
 
 
The stock surged 4.43 per cent on Monday to hit an intraday high of ₹1,343. In the past one month, the Tata group stock has gained 4.4 per cent, while the Nifty has declined nearly 1 per cent. The counter has remained flat, yielding a moderate return of 3.15 per cent in one year versus a 7.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.
 
Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Equirus noted that price action undertaken by the Tata Group firm is positive as the price hikes are likely to offer some support on Q2FY27 margins. Equirus also highlighted the unusual timing of the hike.  

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The brokerage added that, “We believe the entire raw material market and rupee impact will be more visible in the second quarter thus a positive step. Further, going by the history it has rarely been observed that brands initiate price hikes post June which is difficult to get absorbed,  however, this 2.5 percent to 3 percent seems to have been absorbed and channel has started to buy as per revised list.”
 
In the previous quarter, Voltas reported a 51.87 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹113.43 crore for the March quarter of FY26. It had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹235.69 crore a year ago.
 
Voltas' revenue from operations was ₹4,887.83 crore in the March quarter against ₹4,767.56 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses of Voltas increased 5.3 per cent to ₹4,709.95 crore in the March quarter. The company’s total income, which includes other income, rose 1.7 per cent to ₹4,930.46 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26.  ===================================================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

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