Volume buzzers: HFCL, Apollo Micro soar up to 13%; up over 100% since April

Share prices of HFCL, Apollo Micro

Share prices of HFCL and Apollo Micro Systems extended rally, hitting new 52-week highs on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume.

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems hit a new high of ₹400, as they soared 13 per cent on the BSE intra-day deals. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled, with a combined 47.84 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE till 11:00 AM.

In the past six trading days, the stock rallied 36 per cent. Further, in the past one month, it surged 39 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Since April, the market price of the aerospace & defence company zoomed 120 per cent from a level of ₹182.10.

Meanwhile, shares of HFCL hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹162.90, gaining 10 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trades. A combined 57.76 million shares changed hands on the NSE (55.38 million shares) and BSE (2.38 million shares), data shows.

In the past three trading days, the stock price of the telecom infrastructure company surged 17 per cent. Since April, it zoomed 140 per cent from ₹67.91.

What’s driving Apollo Micro Systems stock price?

Apollo Microsystems designs, develops, and manufactures advanced defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare suites, electro-optic systems, and complete weapon system solutions for the Indian Armed Forces and global customers. The company is an established Tier-1 supplier to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and the Ministry of Defence.

Apollo Micro Systems reported strong January to March quarter (Q4FY26) performance with revenue increasing 81 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹293.3 crore, driven by healthy execution across defence and aerospace programmes. EBITDA grew 88 per cent YoY (34.2 per cent QoQ) to ₹67.6 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 92 bps YoY to 23.1 per cent. Profit after tax rose sharply by 163.5 per cent YoY (60.8 per cent QoQ) to ₹36.8 crore.

The company has received the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) license covering UAVs, INS systems, radars, torpedoes, underwater mines, ATGM, decoys, chaffs and flares, aerial bombs, rockets, missiles, and loitering munition. This is a remarkable achievement, which are a lifetime license for the company, and which paves a way and a road for penetrating into a full-fledged platforms for the company, for the Indian markets as well as for the global markets, the management said in Q4 earnings conference call.

“FY26-27 will mark our serious entry into key defense domains including armament electronics, fire control systems, and battle tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and artillery platforms, vehicle mounted counter-drone systems with trials scheduled in the upcoming quarters,” Apollo Micro Systems said.

Why has HFCL stock zoomed 140% since April?

Thus far in the month of May, HFCL secured three orders amounting of ₹374.37 crore from its various customers.

On May 16, HFCL announced that the company secured export orders worth ~$11.07 million (equivalent to ₹106.19 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer.

Earlier, on May 11, the company secured exports orders worth approximately $19.32 million (equivalent to ₹183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables from reputed international customers. The company said these orders reaffirm the confidence placed in it by global clients.

On May 4, HFCL along with HTL Limited, a material subsidiary of the company, secured purchase orders worth ₹84.23 crore, for the supply of optical fiber cables, from one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the company.

Meanwhile, HFCL reported its highest-ever consolidated profit of ₹184.45 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by a surge in overseas business, supported by new products and enhanced capacities. The company had posted a loss of ₹83.3 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹1,824.12 crore during the reported quarter, up from around ₹801 crore in Q4 FY25. HFCL also recorded its largest-ever order book of ₹21,206 crore, more than double the ₹9,967 crore reported at the end of FY25.

The management said this performance is broad-based, supported by strong demand across optical fibre cable, telecom, defence, EPC and exports. “As we move into the new financial year, backed by a robust all time high order book of ₹21,200 crore, favourable industry tailwinds, and our continued focus on high-value products and global markets, we remain confident of sustaining this growth momentum and delivering a similar trajectory in the coming periods,” the management said. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.