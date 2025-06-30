Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Shares of Waaree Energies rose over 5 per cent on Monday after its subsidiary secured an order for the supply of 540 Megawatt (Mw) solar modules.
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 5.09 per cent during the day to ₹3,097.4per share, the highest intraday gain since June 20. The stock pared gains to trade 4.6 per cent higher at ₹3,085 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:50 AM.
Shares of the company gained for the third straight day on Monday and are trading at the highest level since December last year. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹88,826.53 crore, according to BSE data. CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
Waaree Energies unit secures 540 Mw solar module order
Waaree Solar Americas, the wholly owned US subsidiary of Waaree Energies, received an international order for the supply of 540 Mw of solar modules, according to an exchange filing.
The order was secured from a US-based developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, it said in the statement. According to the company, the one-time order involves the supply of 270 Mw of solar modules in 2025, with the remaining 270 Mw scheduled for delivery during 2027–2028.
Earlier this month, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for the supply of 599 Mw solar modules. The delivery of the module supply is scheduled to take place in the calendar year 2026. ALSO READ | This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why
Waaree Energies Q4 performance
The company reported a 34 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to ₹618.91 crore as compared to ₹461.52 crore a year ago.
Its consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,003.93 crore as compared to ₹2,935.84 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at ₹1,059.57 crore as against ₹489.94 crore a year ago, up 116.27 per cent Y-o-Y. ALSO READ | Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order
About Waaree Energies
Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 gigawatt (Gw) for solar PV modules and 5.4 Gw for solar cells.