Monday, June 30, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Waaree Energies shares advance 5% as unit bags 540 MW solar module order

Waaree Energies shares gained 5 per cent after its subsidiary secured an order for the supply of 540 Mw solar modules

stock market trading

Waaree Energies stock rose as much as 5.09 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Waaree Energies rose over 5 per cent on Monday after its subsidiary secured an order for the supply of 540 Megawatt (Mw) solar modules. 
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 5.09 per cent during the day to ₹3,097.4per share, the highest intraday gain since June 20. The stock pared gains to trade 4.6 per cent higher at ₹3,085 apiece, compared to a 0.26 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:50 AM. 
 
Shares of the company gained for the third straight day on Monday and are trading at the highest level since December last year. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Waaree Energies has a total market capitalisation of ₹88,826.53 crore, according to BSE data.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
 

Waaree Energies unit secures 540 Mw solar module order 

Waaree Solar Americas, the wholly owned US subsidiary of Waaree Energies, received an international order for the supply of 540 Mw of solar modules, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The order was secured from a US-based developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, it said in the statement. According to the company, the one-time order involves the supply of 270 Mw of solar modules in 2025, with the remaining 270 Mw scheduled for delivery during 2027–2028.

Also Read

Premiumgold, silver, gold silver prices

Silver may outshine gold in H2 2025; oil to remain volatile: Analysts

PremiumStock market

What could move stock markets in H2 2025? Check outlook, Nifty Dec target

trading, markets

ITD Cementation shares hit record high after ₹580 crore order; stock up 4%

IPO

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO Day 3 update: Subscription lags at 93%, GMP 15%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee opens flat at 85.48/$; likely to end June muted amid weak dollar

 
Earlier this month, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for the supply of 599 Mw solar modules. The delivery of the module supply is scheduled to take place in the calendar year 2026.  ALSO READ | This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why

Waaree Energies Q4 performance

The company reported a 34 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, to ₹618.91 crore as compared to ₹461.52 crore a year ago. 
 
Its consolidated revenue increased 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,003.93 crore as compared to ₹2,935.84 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4 stood at ₹1,059.57 crore as against ₹489.94 crore a year ago, up 116.27 per cent Y-o-Y.   ALSO READ | Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

About Waaree Energies

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 gigawatt (Gw) for solar PV modules and 5.4 Gw for solar cells.
 

More From This Section

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Maruti, NTPC drag Sensex 250 pts; HDB Financial IPO allotment today

Banks, bank

SBI, Indian, Union Bank gain up to 4%; what's driving PSU Banks today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Titagarh Rail Systems shares rose 3% on bagging ₹430-crore order

RBL Bank

This private sector lender's share is buzzing in trade today; here's why

ipo market listing share market

Crizac IPO to open for bidding on July 2; here's all you need to know

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Waaree Energies solar power projects Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS WRAP Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon