Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why Bernstein thinks Waaree, Premier Energies will 'Underperform' ahead?

Why Bernstein thinks Waaree, Premier Energies will 'Underperform' ahead?

While the Indian solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing space is an intriguing one, Bernstein sees potential risks.

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy(Photo: Shutterstock)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bernstein on Premier Energies, Waaree Energies: Foreign brokerage firm Bernstein has initiated coverage on Waaree Energies and Premier Energies, assigning an 'Underperform' rating to both stocks. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,902 for Waaree Energies and Rs 693 for Premier Energies. The target prices reflect a downside of 21 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively. 
 
The move comes as India, the world’s third-largest solar market, looks to ramp up its solar manufacturing industry with plans to invest $20 billion annually. However, Bernstein’s analysts are cautious about the sector’s future prospects.
 
While the Indian solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing space is an intriguing one, Bernstein sees potential risks. The analysts pointed out that retail prices for Indian-made solar products are 2-3 times higher than global levels, and that the industry has low barriers to entry. Furthermore, major competitors are already on the horizon, which could dampen returns. 
 
 
Bernstein's analysts, Nikhil Nigania and Aman Jain, suggest that the industry is nearing a cyclical peak, making now a time to sell rather than buy.
 
On the earnings front, the analysts forecast a moderation in earnings growth for both Waaree Energies and Premier Energies after FY27, once their new capacities come online and the market faces an oversupply. Bernstein estimates a 21 per cent downside for Waaree Energies and 26 per cent for Premier Energies, using an 11-12x FY27 EV/Ebitda multiple. This gives the company's valuations of around $6 billion and $4 billion, respectively.

Also Read

United Spirits, USL

Last chance! United Spirits shares to go ex-dividend tomorrow; details here

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch on Apr 2, 2025: CSB Bank, Zomato, Swiggy, auto stocks, MTNL

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea soars 19% on Govt aid; stock a 'high risk' play, say analysts

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Here's why Vadilal Industries share price jumped 14% in trade on April 1

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sterling and Wilson shares rally 8% on ₹1,470 crore order win

 
Bernstein also outlined a number of risks to their thesis. These include the possibility of slower-than-expected domestic cell capacity commissioning or a hard stop on imports from Southeast Asia due to US trade policies.
 
Cyclical nature of the solar business
 
The analysts highlighted the cyclical nature of the solar industry, noting that the industry’s short commissioning timeline and low capital expenditure could lead to over-supply. 
 
Global manufacturing capacity currently exceeds 1,200 GW, while the demand is only around 600 GW. Bernstein pointed to the fact that many of the biggest solar module manufacturers from 15 years ago are now bankrupt or have exited the industry, offering a lesson from China’s solar industry. Historically, good return on equity (ROE) in solar doesn’t last beyond two years, and the analysts recommend trimming positions once ROEs exceed the teens.
 
The only exceptions to this cyclicality have been Longi and Tongwei, which managed to weather the storm due to their expertise in wafer and polysilicon production. However, even these companies suffered losses in 2024. Bernstein suggested that India is headed down a similar path, where positive developments in the sector might be a signal to sell.
 
Domestic market facing oversupply
 
In India, according to Bernstein, the supply of solar modules is expected to exceed demand majorly in the coming years. While the country has a projected demand for around 40 GW of solar modules in FY26, domestic manufacturing capacity is already well over 70 GW, with considerable additional capacity in the pipeline. 
 
The solar cell market is also seeing rapid growth, with manufacturing capacity expected to rise from 21 GW in March 2025 to more than 60 GW by FY27. 
 
The oversupply, analysts believe, could pose challenges to profitability for smaller players like Waaree Energies and Premier Energies, despite government support and import restrictions.
 
Exports as a short-term opportunity
 
Indian solar exports have seen major growth, jumping from $0.1 billion in FY22 to $2 billion in FY24, largely driven by the US pivoting away from Chinese imports, Bernstein said.
 
However, analysts believe that the large price gap between the US and global markets—about 25 cents versus 9 cents—will be hard to sustain. 
 
Moreover, the US is rapidly expanding its own solar manufacturing capacity, with 52 GW already in place and another 19 GW under construction, against an expected demand of 54 GW in 2025.
 
Bernstein also noted that the future of Indian solar exports is likely to be dominated by the largest players, such as Reliance and Adani Enterprises, who have the financial resources to compete at scale. 
 
While Waaree shows potential to compete, the analysts believe the company will struggle against these bigger, better-funded competitors. As a result, Bernstein expects Waaree’s and Premier’s returns to normalise to the mid-teens, down from the over 40 per cent they’ve seen in the past.
 
The risks of long-term warranties
 
Another concern for Bernstein is the long-term warranties offered by these companies. Both Waaree Energies and Premier Energies offer 30-year performance warranties on their solar modules, a commitment that is hard to evaluate since their products have never been in the market for 30 years. 
 
The analysts believe this could pose additional risks, as both companies are heavily dependent on import regulations in India and the US for their continued success.
 
That said, Bernstein’s cautious stance on Waaree Energies and Premier Energies reflects broader concerns about the cyclical nature of the solar industry, the potential oversupply of solar products in India, and the increasing competition from larger, better-capitalised players.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 200 pts higher at 76,230; Nifty tests 23,200; financials, IT climb

BSE, MARKET

Market Today, Apr 2: Sensex, Nifty outlook ahead of Trump tariff; Gold, IPO

share market stock market trading

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on April 2

PremiumLife Insurance, Insurance

Margin improvement likely to boost life insurance companies' stocks

sebi, IPO, NSE

NSDL IPO expected by July as Sebi extends in-principle listing approval

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Waaree Energies Share price Domestic solar panel Solar panels solar panel renewable enrgy Foreign brokerage share market Indian equity markets Solar sector Renewable energy market BSE Sensex Nifty50 Trending Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon