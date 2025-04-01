NSDL IPO expected by July as Sebi extends in-principle listing approval

In a relief to National Securities Depository (NSDL), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted extension till July 31 for the depository to launch its ₹3,000 crore initial public offer (IPO).
An earlier approval granted by the market regulator was to lapse this month. Market experts believe that the extension will help NSDL prepare for the IPO and launch it when the market sentiments improve.
In a letter dated March 28, Sebi granted the extension to the in-principle approval for listing, subject to conditions.
The move is crucial for complying with the Sebi’s mandate capping single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) at 15 per cent.
Sebi granted in-principle approval for the IPO in September 2024, following NSDL’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing in July 2023. The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with six shareholders diluting their stakes, which includes the National Stock Exchange, IDBI Bank and HDFC Bank.
In 2018, Sebi introduced rules limiting single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions to 15 per cent, with a five-year compliance window ending in October 2023. The market regulator had granted extension to NSE for divesting its ownership in NSDL.
NSE holds 24 per cent in NSDL.
In December quarter, NSDL’s consolidated net profit jumped nearly 30 per cent to ₹85.8 crore while total income surged 16 per cent to ₹391 crore.