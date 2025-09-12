Friday, September 12, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did JSW Energy share rise 2% in trade today? Check details here

Why did JSW Energy share rise 2% in trade today? Check details here

At 2:20 PM, JSW Energy share price was trading 1.08 per cent higher at ₹527.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 81,919.88 levels.

JSW energy, JSW Energy share price today

JSW Energy share Price Today: JSW Energy is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $23 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports.| Image: X@JSWEnergy

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy share price: JSW Energy share price rose as much as 1.55 per cent to an intraday high of ₹529.70 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, September 12, 2025.
 
At 2:20 PM, JSW Energy share price was trading 1.08 per cent higher at ₹527.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.46 per cent higher at 81,919.88 levels.
 
The company, via an exchange filing said, “This is to inform you that the Company has successfully commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.”
 
 

What moved the JSW Energy share price higher today?

 
JSW Energy share price rose after the company announced that it has commissioned 317 MW of renewable energy capacity with hydro capacity of 240 MW, solar capacity of 34 MW and wind capacity of 43 MW, taking the installed capacity to 13,097 MW.
 
The share of renewables in the overall capacity increases to 57 per cent, constituting wind capacity at 3,617 MW, solar capacity at 2,192 MW and hydro capacity at 1,631 MW.

Also Read

Marine Express

Knowledge Marine surges 25% in 2 days; what's driving this microcap stock?

dividend shares

Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Lakshya Powertech jumps 8% on winning ₹48-crore order from Oil India

HFCL logo

HFCL shares rise 4% on plans to acquire 1000 acre land in Andhra Pradesh

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

Consolidated Construction hits 20% upper limit on multiple orders; details

 
“This capacity addition is timely in nature and will enable the Company to benefit from the peak renewable generation season during the year and will contribute meaningfully to overall renewable output,” JSW Energy said, in a statement.
 
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 30.3 GW comprising 13.1 GW operational, 12.7 GW under-construction across thermal and renewable and has a pipeline of 4.6 GW. 
 
The company also has 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 3.0 GWh.  
 
Besides, JSW Energy said that it aims to reach 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030 and achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050.
 
JSW Energy is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $23 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. The company has built an integrated presence across the power value chain, with assets in both power generation and transmission.

More From This Section

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 360 pts; Metal, pharma shares gain

public sector banks, PSBs, banks

PSU bank index jumps 21% in 6 months; time to rethink investment strategy?premium

IT company

Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

silver jewellery

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels here

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY JSW Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon