Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why has Maruti's market share declined in past five years? Nomura explains

Why has Maruti's market share declined in past five years? Nomura explains

In the past five years, Maruti Suzuki shares have surged 127.1 per cent, underperforming the Nifty Auto index, which jumped 234.84 per cent, but slightly outpacing the Nifty50's 120.97 per cent gain.

Maruti Suzuki share price on September 19, bse, nse

Maruti Suzuki announced reductions ranging from 2 per cent to over 21 per cent depending on the model. | (Photo: Reuters)

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), the country’s largest carmaker, has rolled out aggressive price cuts across its portfolio in a bid to regain lost ground in the entry-level car market, a segment that has witnessed major erosion over the past five years, analysts said.
 
On the bourses at 11:20 AM, Maruti Suzuki share price was trading 0.26 per cent higher at ₹15,860 per share. Meanwhile, in the past five years, Maruti Suzuki shares have surged 127.1 per cent, underperforming the Nifty Auto index, which jumped 234.84 per cent, but slightly outpacing the Nifty50’s 120.97 per cent gain.
 
According to Nomura, Maruti Suzuki’s decision to slash prices comes at a time when its market share has been under sustained pressure. “The higher price cuts in the entry segment are aimed at reviving demand, as this segment has been losing share due to shifting consumer preferences and low income growth. This has led to a decline in MSIL’s market share over the past five years, with the entry segment emerging as the most impacted category,” Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera of Nomura said in a note dated September 18.
 
 
 

Also Read

Bharat Electronics, BEL

BEL fires growth salvo with defence orders, new contracts boost revenuespremium

Nalco logo

YES Sec initiates coverage on Nalco with 'Add', sees 16% upside: Check TP

Infosys Share Buyback tax implications

Infosys buyback: Should you participate? Here are the tax implications

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cutpremium

Belrise Industries

Investec initiates coverage on Belrise Ind, eyes 27% upside; do you own?

The company announced reductions ranging from 2 per cent to over 21 per cent depending on the model. Smaller cars such as the Alto, S-Presso and Celerio have seen the steepest cuts of 13-22 per cent, while larger models like the Brezza, Grand Vitara and Invicto have received more modest reductions of 2-8 per cent. In July, average discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars were pegged at around 4.2 per cent, with entry-level vehicles on the higher end of the discount range.
 
Analysts at Nomura highlighted that Maruti’s cuts have gone beyond what the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revision implied. “Based on our calculation, while weighted-average price reduction due to GST should have been ~6.5 per cent, the company has taken an average price reduction of ~7.5 per cent due to much higher price cuts in the entry segment cars, Brezza and Grand Vitara,” it said. The note added, “The actual price reduction for consumers would depend on how the discounts are calibrated, which we will monitor.”
 
The rationale behind this strategy is clear that Maruti Suzuki wants to rekindle demand from first-time buyers, a segment that has been slow to respond despite attractive offers.  
But analysts cautioned that fundamental challenges remain. “In our view, this has not happened as: (1) income growth for this segment has slowed over the past few years, even as the cost of cars and cost of living have increased sharply; (2) car ownership comes with other costs, such as fuel costs, parking, tolls and maintenance, besides the upfront buying cost; and (3) the preference for SUVs is on the rise.”
 
For models such as the Brezza, Maruti Suzuki is going even further to stay competitive. “For the Brezza, the price cut of 8 per cent is more than the 3.5 per cent GST benefit to maintain competitiveness against competing models such as the Hyundai Venue and M&M 3X0, which enjoy an 8.5 per cent GST benefit,” Nomura said.
 
While the price reductions may support volumes, analysts at Nomura warned of near-term financial implications. “While this initiative may come at the cost of average selling price (ASPs) and near-term margins (~100bps impact), it has the potential to improve market share and operating leverage if consumer response is positive.”
 
The brokerage also flagged risks on the inventory side. “The company may also have to recognise inventory losses due to the higher price cuts. Moreover, all OEMs may have to bear the impact of compensation cess on their dealer inventory if it is not refunded by the government,” it said, adding that wholesale volume management in September could prove challenging since shipments will only begin from September 22.
 
Nomura’s base case, however, is that compact SUVs remain the most promising category for growth. “Our base case so far has been that the compact SUV segment holds the highest potential for share gain, as consumers may look to upgrade from hatchbacks to compact SUVs.”
 
Among its top picks, Nomura continued to prefer other automakers. “As discussed in our post-GST cut note, our preferred picks in auto OEMs remain M&M (Buy), Hyundai (Buy), AL (Buy) and TVS (Buy).”
   

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 25,350; PSBs outperform; India VIX up 2.5%

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI share price hits highest level in 2025, nears record high; upside left?

Adani power

Adani Power rated 'Overweight' by Morgan Stanley; 65% upside in bull case

bonds

Bloomberg seeks investor feedback on adding Indian bonds to global index

Unichem Labs shares drop

Unichem Labs shares drop 5% on €19.49-mn notice from European Commission

Topics : Share Market Today Stock Analysis Maruti Suzuki stocks Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki share market Markets Sensex Nifty Auto sector auto stocks Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon