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Home / Markets / News / Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q4; FY27 guidance revised

Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q4; FY27 guidance revised

Aditya Infotech Share: The stock was in demand after Aditya Infotech posted its Q4FY26 results and revised its FY27 guidance.

Aditya Infotech share price

Aditya Infotech Share Price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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Aditya Infotech shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹2,903.8 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 76,068.48. 
 
The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4FY26 results and revised its FY27 guidance. In the March quarter, Aditya Infotech reported a 207.7 per cent jump in consolidated adjusted net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹169.1 crore, as compared to ₹55 crore.
 
Its revenue from operations rose 45.5 per cent to ₹1,422 crore, as compared to ₹977.4 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹258.3 crore, as compared to ₹98.4 crore Y-o-Y. 
 
 
Ebitda margin stood at 18.1 per cent, as compared to 10.1 per cent a year ago. Check detailed results here 
 
The company also announced a dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share (160 per cent) on equity shares of face value of ₹1 each. 

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"FY2026 has been a defining year for Aditya Infotech and the Indian video surveillance industry, marked by regulatory transformation, market consolidation, accelerated localisation, and the emergence of AI-led surveillance ecosystems. Amidst these industry shifts, we strengthened our market leadership, expanded our manufacturing footprint, enhanced our technology capabilities, and laid a strong foundation for the next phase of long-term growth,” said Aditya Khemka, managing director, Aditya Infotech.
 
He added: Supported by improving industry stability, favorable market dynamics, and strong business momentum, we are revising our FY2027 guidance. We now expect revenue in the range of ₹6,000–6,500 crore, Ebitda margins of 14 per cent–15 per cent, and PAT margins of 8.5 per cent–9.5 per cent, reflecting our confidence in the business outlook and continued focus on delivering sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders. 
 
Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies, and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under our ‘CP PLUS’ brand, which has strong recall value. In addition, we offer solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service, directly and through our distribution network that addresses the requirements of end-customers engaged in a broad range of sectors.
 

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Q4 Results BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

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