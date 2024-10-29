Business Standard
Elcid Investment becomes the 'priciest stock' in absolute terms

Shares of Elcid were frozen at Rs 3.21 apiece for the past year, with barely any buyers or sellers in the counter

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Elcid Investment has become the “priciest stock” in absolute terms. Shares of the little-known firm closed at Rs 236,250 on Tuesday, valuing the company at Rs 4,725 crore. It surpassed tyre major MRF, whose shares last closed at Rs 122,577 apiece.
 
Shares of Elcid were frozen at Rs 3.21 apiece for the past year, with barely any buyers or sellers in the counter. The 73,600-times surge in its stock price follows a special call auction session started by stock exchanges this week in a bid to arrive at a fair price discovery of holding companies (holdcos).
 
Elcid Investment is categorised as one of the “promoter” entities in Asian Paints. It has a 2.95 per cent stake in the country’s largest paint company, which is valued at almost Rs 8,500 crore. Elcid has an equity base of only 200,000 shares, of which 150,000 are held by promoters. The book value per share of Elcid is Rs 584,225.
 
 

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

