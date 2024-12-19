Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 06:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows

Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows

Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Nifty50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. On Thursday, the Nifty closed at 23,951.
 
Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. Meanwhile, over 40 per cent of the managers surveyed expect public sector undertakings (PSUs), including defence, and the information technology (IT) sector to underperform.
 
In the green energy segment, recycling and sustainability are expected to emerge as critical areas, alongside dominant trends in manufacturing and consumption. Additionally, government-led capital expenditure (capex) initiatives are likely to remain in focus, the survey revealed.
 
 
Key risks to watch include potential trade tariffs by the United States, a global economic slowdown, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. On the domestic front, unforeseen inflationary pressures arising from spikes in crude oil, food, or commodity prices remain a concern, as they could derail growth projections and monetary policy stability, the survey indicated.
 

More From This Section

PremiumOberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty: On strong growth foundation with domination in luxury market

midcap

Amfi stock reclassification: Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn

PremiumA Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Dip, rebound: A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

PremiumRecord outflows: FPI selling this month reverberate covid selloff

Market gravity reverses and drawing foreign capital towards the US

PremiumSavings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

OMC stocks seem attractive after earnings decline and correction

Topics : Nifty sensex nifty Smallcase Indian stock market Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon