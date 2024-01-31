SME listings to undergo changes, AIBI to review eligibility, framework

The committee will review thresholds such as the minimum net worth, net tangible assets, and performance history, and minimum assets under management for financial firms

The listing framework for small and medium enterprises (SME) may undergo changes following a review being undertaken by a committee formed by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), said sources.

AIBI, a designated body for monitoring issues related to investment banking activity, has constituted a committee earlier this month which is reviewing the eligibility criteria and the process for SME listings. The committee will be submitting its suggestions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The review comes amidst concerns around inflated subscriptions, a growing number of listings, and volatility in stock prices.

“It has now been more than 10 years since the SME platform has been active. It is time to review the entire framework and make suggestions so that amendments can be made which bring impact at the ground level,” said a source familiar with the development.

“A good demand is a positive signal for the SME IPO. To avoid inflated subscriptions or non-genuine subscriptions, several steps have already been taken—like the removal of non-funded applications,” they added.

Emailed queries sent to Sebi, AIBI, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and BSE remained unanswered.

As per the NSE website, an SME planning to get listed on the Emerge platform must have a net worth of at least Rs 1 crore for the preceding two financial years, have a post-issue paid-up capital of not more than Rs 25 crore, and net tangible assets of Rs 3 crore.

The company must also have a track record of at least three years and have an operating profit for two out of the three latest financial years preceding the application date.

As per the NSE, its SME platform has raised a total capital of Rs 8,289 crore as of December 2023. In the first nine months of financial year 24, over 100 companies were listed and the fresh capital raised from the platform stood at Rs 3,157 crore—over a five-fold jump from what it was in financial year 22. There were over 400 companies listed on the platform, while 138 have migrated to the main board.

Last year, the markets regulator extended the short-term additional surveillance measure (ST-ASM) framework to SME stocks to curb manipulation and bring safeguards for investors.

The stock exchanges had also revised the guidelines for the migration of SMEs to the main board, specifying minimum requirements on public shareholders, net worth, and listing period.